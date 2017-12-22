Jamaica’s Staff Sergeant Mark Williams, who was assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division, has retired from the New York Army National Guard after 22 years of military service.

Several Queens members of the New York Army National Guard were recently promoted—including Jamaica’s Damion Wright (promoted to private and assigned to Company F, Forward Support Company Infantry, 427th Brigade Support Battalion), Rockaway Park’s Ivan Nyiiro (who was promoted to the rank of private and assigned to Company F, Forward Support Company Infantry, 427th Brigade Support Battalion), Flushing’s Nataly Burgos (promoted to specialist and assigned to Company C, 101st Signal Battalion) and Kuan Chou Pon (promote to private and assigned to Company G, Forward Support Company, Field Artillery, 427th Brigade Support Battalion), Elmhurst’s Zuluaga Garcia (promoted to private and assigned to Company A, 1-69th Infantry), Ridgewood’s Jose Jacinto (promoted to sergeant and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-69th Infantry), East Elmhurst’s Ronald Roldan (promoted to sergeant and assigned to Company B, 101st Signal Battalion), Corona’s Valentina Sevillano (promoted to specialist and assigned to Company C, 101st Signal Battalion) and Queens’ Oscar Ramirez (promoted to specialist and assigned to Company A, 1-69th Infantry).

Boulevard Alp, a Medicaid-funded assisted living community in Queens and Brooklyn, will host its annual Queens Toy Drive this coming weekend as part of its annual give-back to the community. Boulevard Alp will drop off toys collected at a local children’s hospital in time for the holidays. The group’s Queens site is located at 71-61 159th St. in Fresh Meadows. For more information, call (718) 969-7500.