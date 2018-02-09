Several Army National Guard members from Queens have been promoted in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership—including Jamaica’s Robert Joseph (assigned to 133rd Quartermaster Support Company, promoted to private) and Paige Richardson (assigned to 107th Military Police Company, promoted to specialist), St. Albans’ Jeanluc Nestor (assigned to Company F: Forward Support Company Infantry, 427th Brigade Battalion, promoted to private first class), Astoria’s Madalena Noyes (assigned to 24th Civil Support Team, promoted to sergeant), Corona’s Jhon Ortiz (assigned to 10th Mountain Division: Mobile Command Post Operations Detachment, promoted to sergeant), Ridgewood’s Christopher Buffum (assigned to Company C, 642nd Support Battalion, promoted to sergeant) and Juan Tacuri (assigned to 145th Maintenance Company, promoted to specialist), Douglaston’s Jonathan Pietrantoni (assigned to 10th Mountain Division: Mobile Command Post Operations, promoted to sergeant), Flushing’s Alexander Vargas (assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 101st Signal Battalion, promoted to master sergeant), Bayside’s Nathaniel Lemarie (assigned to 107th Military Police Company, promoted to sergeant) and Queens’ Miguel Arredondo (assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-69th Infantry, promoted to private first class).

Buffalo State has announced that several Queens students have made the dean’s list for the fall semester, including Jamaica’s Shakena Soman, St. Albans’ Oneika Webb and Jovanni Maynard and Queens Village’s Samuel Achampong, Corona’s Jadell Joseph, Rego Park’s Sara Carroll, Kew Gardens’ D’Andre Burgess and Flushing’s Yanira Michaud and Shuqing Jin.

Siena College has named several Queens students to its president’s list for the fall semester, including Bellerose’s Samantha Sattler and Queens Village’s Kollyns Scarborough, Astoria’s Alexia Moreno and Little Neck’s Samir El-Sawaf.

The University of Delaware has named a number of students to its dean’s list for the fall semester. To make the list, students must obtain a 3.3 grade point average and be enrolled full-time. Students who made the list include St. Albans’ Tamara Dinnall; Breezy Point’s Lauren Pallini; Rockaway Park’s Sabrina Picone, Gabriella Rea, Ann Ryan, Yasmine Bassou, Jillian Krol and Steve Calakos; Bellerose’s Ashley Farrell; East Elmhurst’s Michelle Illescas; Howard Beach’s Gianna Scarpa and Julianna Somma; Rego Park’s Rebecca Blackman; Forest Hills’ Julia Ilian and Danielle Dominguez; Flushing’s Amelia Abobo; Whitestone’s Justine Damato and Diana Gorga; Bayside’s Alexa Trontz and Robben Adar; Oakland Gardens’ Harry Chen; and Little Neck’s Alison McAndrew, Thomas Giusetti, Alyssa Forte and Louisa Portnoy.

Cambria Heights’ Kamil Davis has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Becker College. To make the list, students must obtain a 3.5 grade point average and no grade lower than a B-.