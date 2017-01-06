Keivanna Thomas, a Jamaica native, qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 30 percent of Belmont’s 7,700 students qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Megan Thompson of Rockaway Point, graduated from York College of Pennsylvania on Dec. 21. Thompson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

A private college located in southcentral Pennsylvania, York College offers more than 50 baccalaureate majors in professional programs, the sciences and humanities to its 4,600 undergraduate students. The College also offers master’s programs in business, education and nursing, and a doctorate in nursing practice. York College students enjoy a high-quality education that emphasizes practical application and a community invested in their success.

The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2016 Fall term have been announced, and Christina Persaud of Hollis, has been named to the President’s List.

Graceland University students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list. Congratulations, Christina! Graceland commends you on your academic success.

Judy Lin of Hollis, has been elected to the Student Senate at SUNY New Paltz for the 2016-2017 academic year.

The Student Association (SA) is the primary representative and governing body of New Paltz students. Senators are responsible for representing the student body and communicating between the executive board and general public.

Fayoni Olusesi of Jamaica, from the Class of 2017 was named to the Fall 2016 High Honors list at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Fayoni earned a grade point average of at least 3.670 and received no grade lower than a B.

Founded in 1894, Pomfret School is an independent college preparatory school for boarding and day students in grades 9 through 12. We also offer a postgraduate year.