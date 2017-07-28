People of Southeast Queens: July 28-Aug. 3, 2017

The New York Army National Guard has announced that several Queens residents have received promotions, including Jamaica’s Ana Fajardo-Acosta (promoted to specialist with the 442nd Military Police Company), Reagan Reid (promoted to specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-69th Infantry); and Anthony Gist (promoted to specialist with Company C, 101st Signal Battalion; Queens Village’s Farley Joseph (promoted to private first class with the 145th Maintenance Company); Astoria’s Michael Doyle (promoted to rank of captain with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-258th Field Artillery) and Frederick Miles (promoted to major with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade); East Elmhurst’s Anthony Urbano (promoted to private first class with Company B, 1-69th Infantry); Jackson Heights’ Timothy McBride (promoted to sergeant first class with the Operations Company, 42nd Infantry Division); Corona’s Daniel Cepeda Rivera (promoted to private first class with 222nd Chemical Company); Sunnyside’s Kyle Beckley (promoted to sergeant with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade); Woodside’s Brian Igirisa (promoted to private with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-69th Infantry) and Georgi Kalancha (promoted to private first class with Company B, 101st Signal Battalion); Kew Gardens’ Stephanie Sylvain (promoted to sergeant with the 4th Finance Detachment); Forest Hills’ David You (promoted to sergeant first class with the Forward Support Company Field Artillery); Rockaway’s Glinory Michel (promoted to sergeant first class with the Division Signal Company, 42nd Infantry Division); Flushing’s Nari Kang (promoted to private with Company B, 101st Signal Battalion); Bellerose’s Alexandria Wiedenbaum (promoted to captain with the 466th Medical Company Area Support); and Bayside’s Willis Wong (promoted to specialist with Company B, 1-69th Infantry).

Union College has added several Queens students to its dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester, including Jamaica’s Loren Collado, Sunnyside’s Sajju Chalise, Long Island City’s Sanan Hajiyev, Forest Hills’ Kira Wilson, Ozone Park’s Sharifa Sahai, Flushing’s Maximillian Tam and Meichai Chen and Oakland Gardens’ Brenda Lin.

Springfield Gardens’ Langie Cadesca was recently selected to be the University of Albany Student Association’s chief of staff.

Cazenovia College has named Springfield Gardens’ Lawrence Gordon to its dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. To make the list, a student must obtain a 3.5 grade point average.

Albright College has named St. Albans’ Nia Henry to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. To make the list, student must obtain a 3.75 grade point average.

Jamaica’s Zara Martin will participate in a summer research internship at St. Lawrence University as part of the school’s Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program. Martin is majoring in performance and communication arts.