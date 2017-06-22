People Of Southeast Queens: June 23-29, 2017

Queens Village’s Daja Nasib was recently inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success at Stevenson University.

Several Queens students have been added to The College of Saint Rose’s dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester—including Hollis’ Nola Smith, Rosedale’s Ashley Peart, Jamaica’s Kamron Johnson and Breezy Point’s Kevin Maloney. To make the list, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average, complete at least 12 credit hours and have no ‘D’ or ‘F’ grades or incompletes.

Members of the New York Army National Guard from Queens have reenlisted and assigned to their companies—including Jamaica’s Spc. Sharron Becket (who will continue service with the 719th Transportation Company), Sgt. Douglas Lewis (who will continue service with the 1156th Engineer Company), Spc. Rashawn Townsend (who will continue service with the 222nd Chemical Company), Staff Sgt. Mitchum Vanrooyen (who will continue service with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade) and Sgt. Tanesha Orridge (who will continue service with the 14th Finance Detachment); Far Rockaway’s Sgt. Kenneth Burris (who will continue service with the 187th Signal Company); Laurelton’s Staff Sgt. Martha Greene (who will continue service with the 187th Signal Company); and Ozone Park’s Staff Sgt. Ryan Jalim (who will continue service with the 206th Military Police Company).

Jamaica’s Joshua Bey received his graduate degree from Widener University during the school’s commencement ceremony on May 19. Bey earned a master of public administration from the school’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Several Queens students have been named to SUNY Potsdam’s president’s list for the spring 2017 semester—including St. Albans’ Toni-Ann Davis (a psychology major) and Rockaway Park’s Alaina Dochylo (an environmental studies major) and Cortney Nelsen (a dance major). To make the list, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average and complete at least 12 graded semester hours.

Throwback Thursdays – PS 34 In Queens Village

Photo courtesy of GREATER ASTORIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY

PS. 34, which is also known as the ‘John Harvard School,’ is located at 104-12 Springfield Blvd. The imposing red brick building with turrets and gables, built in 1897, provides space for 561 students.

If you have historical photos or postcards you would like to share with the Queens Tribune, send them to us by mail at Queens Tribune c/o Throwback Thursday, 150-50 14th Rd., Whitestone, NY 11357. Or you can email them to editor@queenstribune.com or Tweet us @QueensTrib with the hashtag #TBT