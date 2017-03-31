People Of Southeast Queens: Mar. 31-April 6, 2017

The University of Albany announced that two Southeast Queens students—Jamaica’s Tiffany Williams and Rosedale’s Hallie Robin—have been added to the Tau Sigma National Honor Society, which recognizes and promotes the academic excellence and involvement of transfer students.

Other Queens students to be added to the honor society are Corona’s Nikaurys Lantigua and Sunnyside’s Brian Pollard.

Delaware Valley University has accepted several local students— including Hollis’ Annakay Franklin and Far Rockaway’s Shalynn Chancy—for admission for the fall 2017 semester.

Several local members of the Army National Guard were recently welcomed to their units during a battle handoff ceremony at the Jamaica Armory.

Ozone Park’s Pfc. Jovian Miranda joined Company B, 642nd Support Battalion, while Jamaica’s Pfc. Catherine Urbano became a member of Company F (Forward Support Infantry), 427th Brigade Support Battalion. And Jamaica’s Spc. Marineka Marshallvalley was welcomed into Company E, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation during a transition ceremony in Farmingdale.

Other local members of the National Guard to be welcomed to their units include Corona’s Pvt. Daniel Cepeda Rivera (222nd Chemical Company), Richmond Hill’s Pvt. Luis Castro (719th Transportation Company), Flushing’s Pfc. Jorge Solismedina (Company B, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry), Ridgewood’s Pfc. Juan Tacuri (145th Maintenance Company), Richmond Hill’s Pvt. Luis Castrobarreto (Company B, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry), Flushing’s Pfc. Nataly Burgos (Company C, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion), Richmond Hill’s Pvt. Joel Reyescruceta (Company C, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion) and Flushing’s Vincente Kim (Company D, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry).

Rosedale’s Ariela Sutherland has been named to the dean’s list at Farleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan campus for the fall 2016 semester.

To make the list, students must earn a 3.2 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Noris Molina, a National Guard soldier from Queens Village, has been promoted to chief warrant officer 2 during an overseas deployment in Kuwait.

Molina is currently serving in the 369th Sustainment Brigade.