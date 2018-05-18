The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi recently initiated three Queens students. Students who were welcomed to the honor society include South Ozone Park’s Karimah Shabazz, who attends Michigan State University; Jamaica’s Stephanie Gabriel, who attends Long Island University; and Springfield Gardens’ Keen Hunt, who goes to school at Clark Atlanta University. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership with the honor society.

A number of Queens soldiers have been promoted within the New York National Guard, including Cambria Heights’ Dimitre Richards (promoted to specialist and assigned to Company A, 101st Signal Battalion); Jamaica’s Jemond Patterson (promoted to private first class and assigned to Company B, 1-69th Infantry) and Julien Saul (promoted to private and assigned to the 145th Maintenance Company); St. Albans’ Isaac Brown (promoted to specialist and assigned to the 719th Transportation Company); Laurelton’s Neketa Clarke (promoted to sergeant first class and assigned to Company C, 101st Signal Battalion); Queens Village’s Jules Sainvil (promoted to private and assigned to Company B, 1-69th Infantry); East Elmhurst’s Sharon Tirado (promoted to specialist and assigned to the 107th Military Police Company); Corona’s Gabriel Perez (promoted to private and assigned to the 719th Transportation Company) and Brandon Taveras (promoted to private first class and assigned to the 187th Signal Company); Jackson Heights’ Garibaldy Felizgarcia (promoted to specialist and assigned to Company B, 642nd Support Battalion); Ozone Park’s Jovian Miranda (promoted to specialist and assigned to Company B, 642nd Support Battalion); Rego Park’s Bartosz Wegrzyn (promoted to private and assigned to Company B, 1-69th Infantry); Richmond Hill’s Emmy Morales (promoted to private first class and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1-258th Field Artillery); College Point’s Joel Nuneztaveras (promoted to specialist and assigned to the 719th Transportation Company) and Mingyong Chen (promoted to sergeant first class and assigned to Headquarters, 27th Finance Management Battalion); Fresh Meadows’ William Hong (promoted to specialist and assigned to the 442nd Military Police Company); Oakland Gardens’ Nari Kang (promoted to specialist and assigned to Company B, 101st Signal Battalion); Whitestone’s Angela Rivera Gomez (promoted to private and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade); and Bayside’s Arley Rizo Garcia (promoted to specialist and assigned to Company C, 1-69th Infantry).