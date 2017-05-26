People Of Southeast Queens: May 26-June 1, 2017

St. Albans’ Nia Henry, a senior psychology, sociology and criminology major at Albright College, has received the Lisamarie Cope Memorial Award and Thomas H. Gerstley Memorial Award for her academic achievements.

Laurelton’s Florence Jenkins and Rockaway Park’s Keith Mikell have graduated from Ohio Christian University. Jenkins’ earned a master of arts in practical theology, while Mikell received a bachelor of arts in leadership and ministry.

SUNY Potsdam has announced that several Queens graduates earned their degrees during the school’s commencement ceremony on May 20. Graduates include Rockaway Park’s Alaina Dochylo (who graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies, English and creative writing), Far Rockaway’s Frederick Wilmot (who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and criminal justice studies), Arverne’s Felicia Thompson (who graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in theater), Bayside’s Rejene Jessiekris Alima (who received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology), Fresh Meadows’ Danielle Sandow (who received a bachelor of arts degree in literature/writing), Woodside’s George Coste (who received a bachelor of arts degree in speech communication) and Alvaro Penaherrera (who received a bachelor of arts degree in speech communication), East Elmhurst’s Ashley Delgado (who graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in biology) and Woodhaven’s Christopher Li (who graduated with a bechlor of arts degree in chemistry).

Throwback Thursdays – Forest Hills Gardens

Photo Courtesy Of Greater Astoria Historical Society

This is one of the earliest photos of Forest Hills Gardens, taken about 1910. To architect Grosvenor Atterbury goes credit for creating one of the first planned communities in Queens.

