BY BRIANNA KNIBBS

Police said that they are searching for a premature baby who was thrown into the trash by the child’s mother in Ozone Park last weekend.

The 23-year-old mother—whose name has not been released—was 28 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to the baby on May 6 and then threw it into the trash, officials said.

The mother arrived at Jamaica Medical Center at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, complaining about severe abdominal pain. Doctors discovered signs of childbirth trauma and called the police.

The woman told police that she had given birth to her baby. But after she found that it was unresponsive, she threw it into the trash. Police said that the woman was unable to disclose the location where she disposed of the infant’s body.

No arrests have been made and police continue to search for the baby. The investigation remains ongoing.