Police Search For Duo Who Robbed Cab Driver

Police said they are searching for two individuals who are suspected of robbing a cab driver who picked them up in Brooklyn and took them to Jamaica.

Around 7 a.m. on April 1, one of the suspects—a woman— hailed a cab in the vicinity of 4th Avenue and Pacific Street in Brooklyn. The 64-year-old cabbie drove the woman to the front of a home in Jamaica, located at 148-19 90th Ave., where she called the second suspect— a man— to come downstairs and pay for the cab ride, police said.

The man exited the property, approached the cab and displayed a handgun. The cab driver handed over his cell phone and approximately $130 in cash, police said. The man then ran back into the home, while the woman fled the scene westbound on 90th Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a black woman between the ages of 17 to 25 years. She is approximately five-feet-one-inch to five-feet-four-inches and weighs between 120 to 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white coat with a fur lined hood.

The second suspect is a black man between the ages of 25 to 32 years. He is approximately five-feet-six-inches to five-feet-nine-inches and weighs between 160 to 180 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket with “00” on its back, a blue hooded sweater, white sneakers and dark colored pants.