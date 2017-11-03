Police said that they are searching for a man who is responsible for breaking the arm of an 84-year-old man in Jamaica last week.

The incident occurred on Oct. 25 at 166-25 Jamaica Ave. According to a police report released on Oct. 27, the perpetrator pushed the senior to the ground before fleeing southbound along 168th Street.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for his injury and is recovering.

The perpetrator is said to be a five-foot-nine-inch black man between the ages of 33 and 35 years. The suspect has black hair and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing white sneakers, dark colored pants and a black jacket. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

–Trone Dowd