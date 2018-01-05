Home / news / Police Seek Suspect In Jamaica Bank Robbery

Police said that they are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that took place on Dec. 21.

This man is being sought in a robbery.

The suspect entered a Capital One Bank, located at 146-21 Jamaica Ave. near the corner of Sutphin Boulevard, at approximately 1:30 p.m. The suspect waited in line behind other customers before approaching the bank teller. He then passed a note to the teller demanding money. After a verbal exchange, the suspect nabbed $23 from the teller and left the bank. He was last seen heading south on Sutphin Boulevard.

Police described him as a heavy set black man who is approximately six-feet-four-inches. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts with a yellow stripe going down the side and dark footwear.

–Trone Dowd

