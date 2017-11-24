A Rosedale man told police that he was the victim of a vicious attack on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the victim, a 27-year-old man whose identity has not been disclosed, was abducted by four to six men driving around the neighborhood. The man said that he was cornered by the group near 149th Avenue and Hook Creek Boulevard at around 4 a.m. The men grabbed the victim, blindfolded him and dragged him to a secluded area, where two cars were waiting. They then proceeded to beat up the victim, demanding that he hand over any money that he was carrying.

Police said that when the man refused to hand over any money, the assailants took his house keys and forced their way into his home nearby. According to NY1, the man’s girlfriend and child were in the house at the time of the home invasion. The group demanded that the woman hand over money.

The group of men left the home at around 5 a.m., with a single purse belonging to the woman. The suspects then drove to Ozone Park, dropping off the 27-year-old victim at 88th Street and Liberty Avenue at around 7 a.m.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where has was said to be in stable condition. Both the victim’s girlfriend and child were unharmed during the home invasion. Police told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that no arrests have been made yet. The investigation is still ongoing.

–Trone Dowd