Police Seize Weapons During Bust

At Wednesday’s Community Council meeting, Inspector Jeffrey Schiff briefed the community on a recent arrest and weapons bust in Rosedale.

Officers with the 105th Precinct conducted a search warrant following a dispute in a Rosedale home Tuesday night, resulting in the seizure of several weapons.

News of the arrest broke at Wednesday night’s Community Council meeting in Queens Village. The searched home was located on 147th Ave and Francis Lewis Blvd.

At the meeting, Commanding Officer Inspector Jeffrey Schiff said that the incident stemmed out of a proposition made on Craigslist. An unidentified female prostituting herself on the popular website went to the perpetrator’s home after the two had prior contact over the internet. After the two had met, negotiations quickly spun out of control.

“She went to the location and I guess a dispute happened over money,” Schiff said. “He threatened her with a firearm, causing her to flee the scene.”

Shortly after leaving the house, the victim called 911 in a panic.

“She called us, we got there and set up a perimeter,” Schiff said. “The perpetrator soon came out and we arrested him.”

Following the arrest, a search warrant obtained by officers revealed more about the unassuming Rosedale residence. A total of three firearms were obtained on the premise, as well as several blank credit cards, assumingly for financial fraud, as well as numerous swords and machetes.

Schiff said that some of the weapons recovered from the house were found in the children’s room.

The suspect has been charged with both criminal possession and menacing. As of press time, we do not know when he is set to appear in court.

–Trone Dowd