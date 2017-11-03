BY TRONE DOWD

Police in Rockaway Beach are investigating how a response to an assault in progress on Tuesday afternoon ended in gunfire.

According to police, three officers from the 100th Precinct responded to the emergency call at 130-00 Shore Front Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, officers said that they saw a woman at the rear of a building lying on the ground with what appeared to be a stab wound to the torso.

From there, officers were directed to the first floor of the building, where a man, allegedly armed with a knife, was standing in the hallway. Officers ordered the suspect repeatedly to “drop the knife,” but allegedly received no response from the man. Failing to follow the orders, police fired a total of three tasers, none of which hindered the suspect. As the officers continued to attempt a verbal apprehension of the suspect, the man allegedly began to move towards the officers. One of the three officers fired his weapon at the suspect, striking him in the right leg.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was later said to be the brother of the victim found outside the building. Officers have allegedly recovered the knife used in the stabbing.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan told NY 1 that “the perp had an extensive psychological history.”

“[He] had spent time at Creedmoor Hospital and was recently released from Rikers Island as of last Friday,” he said.

Both the victim and suspect were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Reach reporter Trone Dowd by email at tdowd@queenspress.com or via phone at (718) 357-7400, ext. 123.