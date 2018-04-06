BY NATHAN DUKE

Queens legislators have reached an agreement with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to create an annual fund dedicating $50 million to outer borough transit in the 2018-2019 state budget.

Following 2017’s “summer of hell” for commuters and ongoing track replacement and station upgrades that have left Queens commuters with fewer transit options, state legislators representing the borough said that the fund could go a long way toward addressing Queens’ status as a “transit desert.”

“While the transportation crisis in New York City has worsened, my colleagues and I have fought tirelessly this year to ensure that the state budget finally helps riders in outer boroughs whose needs have gone unmet for far too long,” Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) said. “As a representative of an area with no subway or train lines and very limited bus options, I look forward to working on ensuring that these funds are properly allocated to improve Queens transit.”

Assembly members began negotiating transit funding in response to recommendations in a January report released by the Fix NYC Advisory Panel, which was appointed by Cuomo. At the time, legislators said that they were concerned that proposed solutions by the panel would not adequately help the outer boroughs.

For example, residents in eastern Queens rely heavily on bus service for their daily commute, and the panel’s recommendations did not clearly outline a plan to enhance or improve current bus infrastructure or routes for eastern Queens commuters.

Queens legislators pointed out that the borough is the largest in the city geographically and that commuters are currently burdened by a lack of subway lines and major transfer stations. An analysis of lines shows that Queens ranks last in subway access, and that while the population continues to grow in the borough, transit access remains unchanged.

“Through this fund, areas throughout our state, specifically Queens, will ensure that transit riders who do not necessarily have immediate or efficient access to public transportation will not be discarded or ignored,” Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) said. “I look forward to working with my constituents and colleagues to coordinate the projects most necessary to help the riders of Queens.”

As announced in the governor’s budget, a surcharge—$2.75 for such for-hire vehicles as Uber or Lyft, $2.50 for yellow cabs and 75 cents for pooled trips below 96th Street in Manhattan—would go into an MTA lock box for the purpose of providing long-term funding for outer-borough transit improvements and sustaining the Subway Action Plan to upgrade the MTA’s aging system.

Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Queens Village) said that legislators representing the borough should work to ensure that it provides options for residents living in Queens’ transit deserts.

“This dedicated revenue stream to address the transportation deserts in Queens must be used expeditiously to assist our current subpar bus system,” Hyndman said. “We will be vigilant in monitoring the progress of this fund.”

