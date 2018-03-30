As Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to transition the homeless into 90 new shelters across the city, Queens’ elected officials are criticizing the news that $1.1 billion will be spent on housing the homeless in hotels over the next few years.

“Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to spend $1.1 billion of taxpayer money over the next three years to continue to house homeless New Yorkers in commercial hotels is not only wrong, but it goes against his own plan to get the homeless out of hotels,” said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).

Addabbo said he believes that the money should go towards services that homeless residents need and not hotel rooms, which “mainly benefits the hotel owners,” he said.

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), whose district has a high number of homeless people, also criticized the mayor.

“Hotels do not effectively serve the homeless population and the expense to the city is exorbitant,” she said.

“Many of our homeless are families with children in need of basic amenities like kitchens to cook meals.

Children should also be housed close to schools. Warehousing them in hotels does not ensure a manageable commute and has added to the high rate of absenteeism among homeless children in the city.”

