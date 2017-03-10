Postal Worker Slashed In Laurelton

A Laurelton postal worker was slashed Monday afternoon while on her mail route, police said.

The incident occurred in front of 130-37 220th St. The victim, a 49-year-old woman, was delivering mail when she was approached by the perpetrator, identified as 32-year-old Robert Powell.

Powell allegedly used an unidentified sharp object.

Police later found out that Powell lived at 137-37 220th St., which is just a few doors down from where the incident took place. Powell was arrested shortly after at 1:40 p.m. on Monday, within hours of the alleged crime. He was charged with assault, obstructing governmental administration and harassment. Previously published reports suggest that the woman was taken to North Shore University Hospital in stable condition. Her name has not been released.

-Trone Dowd