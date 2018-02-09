BY REV. DR. PHILIP CRAIG

Greater Springfield Community Church

Scripture: Philippians 4:6-7: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

When we are faced with difficulty and stressful situations in life, it becomes challenging to remain calm and collected, which can hold back progress and promote confusion. However, the most strategic thing that you can do during a crisis is to remain calm, so you can focus on successfully getting through the crisis you are experiencing at the moment.

Fire drills are conducted to educate the public on how to act and where to go in case of a fire or emergency in an office building or school. Paul, in this case, is that instructor who is supplying instructions on what to do when you are faced with certain moments in life during which you become, anxious, stressed, inpatient or depressed. Paul is saying in so many words that prayer is your foundation to neutralize your emotions. When people make decisions based on their initial emotions regarding what they are facing, it typically does not yield the best results.

Many people end up behind bars or suffer great losses because they made a decision based on their emotions. Paul’s advice to us is that before any decision is made, we first consider praying about it.

Prayer is known to be the best communication between us and God. Prayer also gives us time to reflect upon what we may be going through at any given moment. Rather than reacting on emotions, Paul suggests in everything to pray to God and make your request be made known to Him with the understanding that He will guide your steps in making the right decision every time.

Bad decision-making can ruin your life. Many young people do not listen to their parents when they give them advice because they believe that their parents’ advice is outdated. But the truth is that our parents have walked the same walk before us and can give some valuable information on how to avoid making the same mistakes that they have made. God is already aware of your future before you live it. He is aware of every possible path you can take before you choose it. The valuable result of prayer Paul describes is that God will guard your heart and mind, and grant you peace that surpasses all understanding.

Contrary to what some think, I have learned that money is not the answer to all my problems. As I heard someone say “more money, more problems,” I realized that a good plan can go further than all the money in the world. Paul advises not to be anxious because he realized that it’s impossible to be anxious and truly walk with faith. Anxiety brings confusion, bewilderment and stress to our life. Faith brings peace and a sense of calm, allowing us to focus and pay close attention to detail as we examine the entire situation. Peace is one of the most valuable things one can possess because it allows you to be thankful and grateful in every situation—and when you are grateful and thankful for the smaller things in life, God will bless you with larger things.

So remember, instead of worrying about that doctor’s report, whether you’re going to get that new job or anything that will be stressful and complicate your life, consider bringing everything to God in prayer and allow your prayers to bring peace, which results in a sense of freedom from all disturbing obstacles.

