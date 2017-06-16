PRESS Tours Wills’ Jamaica Developments

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

On Friday, Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica) invited the PRESS of Southeast Queens and members of the 103rd Precinct Community Affairs Unit, Thomas White Jr. Foundation and Greater Kingdom Fellowship of Churches and Ministries to join him and Bernard Warren, the president of Webb & Brooker, Inc. Real Estate, for a tour of Guy R. Brewer and South boulevards in Jamaica, where they discussed various plans for residential development.

The tour began at 162-04 Tuskegee Airman Way, which is currently a one-story building operated by the Thomas White Jr. Foundation that will be demolished and transformed into commercial space and seven-story residential building. The new building’s bottom floor will still be occupied by the Thomas White Jr. Foundation, with space held for a daycare center, which will be named The Tuskegee Airmen Early Learning Center.

The other two developments will be similar to the first residential building with bottom floors that will be utilized for commercial use. But one of the buildings will house a senior citizens facility on its first floor, rather than a daycare facility.

Wills said that he projects a total of 162 units at the buildings.

According to Warren, all of the units in the three buildings will be used for affordable housing. Warren said that he and Wills were able to ensure that the site was 100 percent affordable housing by developing the sites based on the community’s—rather than the city’s—Area Median Income (AMI).

“We’re proposing between 60 and 80 percent AMI, based on [Housing Preservation and Development] term sheets, ensuring 100 percent affordable housing,” Warren said. “At 100 percent, we’re talking about $90,000 for a family of four.”

In determining how many one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will be located in the buildings, Warren said that he will follow HPD guidelines, in addition to assessing the community’s make-up and needs. Warren said that he and Wills are determined to ensure that this project is beneficial to Southeast Queens.

“I’m a guy who grew up in Jamaica,” said Warren, whose company is a minority-owned management and development company. “It’s important for me to come back and do development in my community.”

With input from the principals of PS 48 and PS 40, Wills said that there will be enough space for children in the community’s schools, with the addition of the new daycare facility. The playground at PS 40 is also slated for an upgrade.

In addition to his residential plans, Wills intends to make Tuskegee Airman Way between Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and 165th Street into a one-way street, with the hope of increasing parking along that road. To create additional parking, Wills wants an uphill section of green space surrounding the York College parking lot at the corner of Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and Tuskegee Airmen Way to be converted into street parking.

Wills said that if everything goes as planned, the project could be completed within 11 to 18 months.

