The city has submitted a formal proposal to house Amazon’s second headquarters—and Sunnyside is among four communities that are listed as potential locations.

New York’s Economic Development Corporation (NYEDC) submitted its formal proposal for HQ2—a second headquarters for Amazon that is expected to bring 50,000 high-paying jobs and an investment of more than $5 billion to the city in which it is located—on Oct. 18.

The city’s proposal suggests Sunnyside Yard Midtown West, Brooklyn Tech Triangle and Lower Manhattan as locations that could serve as home for HQ2. All four of the districts could provide 500,000 square feet of commercial space by 2019 and accommodate up to eight million square feet of commercial space for 50,000 jobs within a 15-minute radius. The sites are also all in close proximity to public transportation, highways and airports.

“We are not just a magnet for talent; we produce it,” Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote in a letter to Amazon chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos. “Our public school system, our public and private universities, and our workforce training programs embrace new technologies and partnership with the private sector. We are the largest city in the nation to offer computer science in every grade. We founded a Tech Talent Pipeline that trains New Yorkers—1,500 in just two years—to fill in-demand positions at major firms.”

The city argued that Amazon should locate HQ2 in the five boroughs due to its talent base. A letter to Bezos that was signed by the city’s elected officials detailed that 3.3 million New Yorkers are immigrants hailing from 150 countries, and highlighted the impressive number of New Yorkers with bachelors’ degrees.

Representatives for the Brooklyn-Queens Connector (BQX), a proposed streetcar that would go from Sunset Park to Astoria along the Brooklyn-Queens waterfront, released a statement to applaud the city’s proposal.

“Yesterday’s announcement reaffirms what we at Friends of the Brooklyn-Queens Connector already know—the Brooklyn-Queens waterfront is the place where jobs and people want to be,” said Ya-Ting Liu, executive director of the Friends of the BQX. “All that’s missing from us realizing this potential is reliable and efficient transit to link this corridor’s diverse workforce to the type of good-paying jobs that employers such as Amazon want to add. ”

–Ariel Hernandez