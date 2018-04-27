Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a bill on Monday to end single-use plastic bags in New York State. The decision was made one year after the City Council attempted to implement a five-cent tax on the use of plastic bags.

The ban on single-use plastic bags will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, and will prohibit the use of the bags at any point-of-sale in New York State. The bill exempts garment bags, trash bags and any bags that are used to wrap or contain certain foods, such as fruits and sliced meats.

State Sen. Joseph Addabbo (D-Howard Beach), who is a member of the Senate’s Environmental Committee, praised the governor’s decision to ban single-use plastic bags.

“I am glad to see Gov. Cuomo taking a stand against single-use plastic bags across New York State,” Addabbo said. “His proposed bill is a great step forward in protecting our environment, and a positive step away from a bag tax that would push an extra cost onto consumers. I always believed the plastic-bag issue could have been addressed without implementing a penalty on our residents. I look forward to working on this important environmental concern.”

Addabbo noted that the legislature has until June to get the bill passed. If it is not approved by the legislature, Addabbo said that it could be passed in an omnibus bill. He pointed out that when the plastic-bag fee was killed last year, the governor set up a panel on how to deal with that issue and this bill is the result.

Councilman Antonio Reynoso (D- Brooklyn) said that he supported the five-cent plastic-bag tax last year and is in favor of Cuomo’s proposed ban on plastic bags—which he noted is what the City Council initially wanted.

However, he said that he disagrees with a portion of the bill that continues to allow thicker plastic bags in the state.

“The idea is that it would be more than one use,” he said. “The plastic part of it is what we tried to get rid of.”

Reynoso also pointed out that Cuomo had decided against issuing an executive order on the matter, but instead introduced a bill that he believed would be difficult to get through the Republican-controlled legislature.

He said that the plastic-bag tax came to fruition because the state legislature pushed back against a banning of all plastic bags.

“It’s a campaign promise that we are all too used to with Cuomo,” Reynoso said.

He said that the issue “comes down to political will.” He believes that such an issue is gaining traction because Cuomo is facing a primary challenger—actress Cynthia Nixon.

–Jon Cronin