Queens DA Honors Top Attorney

BY TRONE DOWD

In honor of Black History Month, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown honored a U.S. Attorney General earlier this month for his work in public service.

“Each year we present the Garvin Award to an individual who has distinguished himself or herself through their outstanding public service—someone who has been a pioneering leader and role model for others,” Brown said in explaining his selection for 2017. “This year, we honor United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Robert L. Capers. [He] has had an extraordinary career in public service as a prosecutor and as a community leader.”

This year marked the 16th time that the annual William Tucker Garvin Award was presented to an individual of merit in the New York community. Garvin, a St. John’s University Law School graduate, was the first African American to serve on the local School Board 50 and was later appointed assistant district attorney, holding the position for 14 years.

Capers joins the ranks of former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, former U.S. Rep. Floyd Flake, former New York Governor David Paterson and U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica), who have all received the award for their work. According to the DA’s office, the award has been a symbol of observing and rewarding black excellence in the field of community work and empowerment.

Capers has quite the storied career thus far. A graduate of the New York University College of Arts and Science and Albany Law School, Capers made a name for himself climbing through the ranks of law. At an early age, he interned for the U.S. Attorney’s office before becoming a clerk for Judge Sterling Johnson. A short time afterward, he would become assistant district attorney at the Manhattan district attorney’s office before finally starting his career with the Eastern District in 2003.

With the Eastern District, Capers took on multiple roles, including chief of the narcotics section and the International Narcotics Strike Force, deputy chief of the Litigation Unit in the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section in Washington, and senior litigation counsel in the Eastern District’s public integrity section.

In October 2015, Capers was nominated by President Barack Obama for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District. Capers accepted the nomination, taking the oath of office in January 2016.

As U.S. Attorney, Capers oversees all federal, criminal and civil investigations and cases in Queens, as well as Brooklyn, Staten Island, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Capers also has a long history of working with communities on a local level, whether it’s to reduce street crime or educate youngsters about the judicial system.

Capers told the Press of Southeast Queens that his work is simply something that he’s doing to inform young people about their career options.

“I do not see myself as a trailblazer like Mr. Garvin or some of the past recipients of this award, but I do aim to be a role model,” Capers said. “I travel throughout this district meeting young people, urging them to follow the right path, do well in school and to consider careers in law or law enforcement. I see myself as helping to build a bridge that they can cross.”