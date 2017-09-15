BY TRONE DOWD

On the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place at the World Trade Center and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, Queens residents and leaders reflected on that horrific day and how it brought the nation together.

Neighborhoods throughout Queens held services on Monday in honor of the 2,996 lives lost during the attacks.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, the New York and New Jersey Port Authority held a memorial service to honor not only the 84 employees lost on 9/11, but also those who died due to health-related illnesses years after the attacks as a result of their efforts to rescue the injured.

In Southeast Queens, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) honored the sacrifices made that day with his constituents.

“Today, we remember one of the greatest tragedies in American history,” he said. “Sixteen years ago, our city was the target of extremists who took thousands of lives in a plot to break us as a world leader. They failed. Instead, we gathered together as a city and as a nation to mourn those we lost and worked to rebuild our city as a display of our collective greatness.”

Comrie asked that New York’s “find the time to reflect on the loss we suffered […] and the strength our community displayed, while keeping the memories of the fallen in our hearts and in the hearts of our children.”

Over in the 105th Precinct which the neighborhoods of Laurelton, Rosedale, Queens Village, Springfield Gardens and Cambria Heights, officers held a moment of silence in honor of the fallen heroes in law enforcement that gave their lives in the face of tragedy all those years ago.

U.S. Marine State Sen. James Sanders Jr., a former U.S. marine, said that he looks back upon that day “with a heavy heart.”

“It was a day that started out with so much promise and ended in unspeakable tragedy,” Sanders said. “Although it is said that time heals all wounds, we still as a country bear the scars inflicted on us that day. We will never forget the thousands of innocent people who died senselessly in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, nor will we forget our first responders, courageous men and women in uniform who risked their lives and, in some cases, gave their lives to save others.”

Over in Woodside, elected officials and residents honored a Vietnam veteran and 9/11 first responder during a street co-naming ceremony. More than 200 people turned out on Saturday at the corner of 31st Avenue and 54th Street for a ceremony to honor Jimmy Lanza, who died in April of 9/11-related cancer complications. U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-Jackson Heights), FDNY Queens Borough Commander Ed Baggott and Alan Feuer, commander of American Legion Post 1936, took part in the ceremony.

Letitia James, the city’s public advocate, remembered the day of the attacks as an event that forever changed the country.

“The strikes brought New York City to its knees as nearly 3,000 people perished and three buildings of the Twin Towers were reduced to ash and rubble,” she said. “Sixteen years ago, our notion of America as a charmed and comfortable nation died in the flames.”

James said that while the attack shook the country to its core, it made the nation stronger faster than ever.”

“We were battered, but not broken,” James said. “We responded to the hate with an outpouring of love and support. As a city, we’ve continued the painful healing process by remembering and honoring those we lost and cherishing the values of brotherhood, tolerance and inclusion that no acts of terror or hate can ever stamp out. Every day, we grow stronger and more resilient. Together, we march bravely forward into the future, but we will never forget the past.”