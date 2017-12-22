BY JON CRONIN



The Queens Library has accelerated into the 21st century by offering its members more than 30,000 movies through an on-demand video streaming service.

The service—known as Kanopy—is based in San Francisco and will provide library-card–holding members thousands of foreign language films. The selections will include acclaimed and award-winning documentaries, instructional videos and classic movies.

The Queens Library announced that a number of films available on the streaming site are set in the multicultural and diverse borough of Queens, such as the Tribeca Film Festival winner Between Us, the acclaimed historical drama Leonie and Los Angeles’ Outfest winner Ruthie and Connie: Every Room in the House, among many others.

Kanopy showcases well-known and hard-to-find titles through collections such as the Criterion Collection, Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers.

“Kanopy’s intelligent, compelling collection of films helps us deliver for them, and satisfy their appetite for learning and information. And with the holidays upon us, we hope they will have extra time to explore and stream the offerings from this terrific service,” said Dennis Walcott, president and CEO of the Queens Library. “Our goal is to offer our customers new ways to grow, discover and succeed in their lives.”

Kanopy is available on desktop or laptop computers at www.queenslibrary.kanopy.com. It can also be accessed via a smartphone by downloading an app on operating systems for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.

The Queens Library announced that those interested in partaking in Kanopy who do not have a Queens Library card can sign up for an e-card through the library’s website, which would allow them to watch up to six movies per month. If viewers want to upgrade to full-cardholder status, they can do so at any Queens Library location and then stream an unlimited number of movies. Kanopy also provides captions, transcripts and JAWS screen readers for viewers with visual or hearing difficulties.

Kanopy was founded in 2008 by CEO Olivia Humphrey as an educational tool for 3,000 colleges and universities worldwide, and is now available to public library systems around the globe. More than five million Kanopy users stream the most-acclaimed movies and documentaries from award-winning filmmakers and experience the best in independent, classic film and world cinema.

