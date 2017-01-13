BY TRONE DOWD

Like many people traditionally do at the turn of the new year, the Queens Library is looking to make a few New Year resolutions of its own over the next 12 months, using feedback from just about every user of the more than 100-year-old institution.

News of the plan came out early Tuesday morning when library CEO Dennis Walcott published a letter on the Queens Library website outlining these plans.

“To ensure that the Library can be as meaningful and effective as possible in these increasingly complex times, we have embarked on a strategic planning process that will guide the Library for the next five years,” Walcott wrote. “The success of this process depends on your engagement.”

In a phone interview with the PRESS of Southeast Queens, Walcott elaborated on what exactly the library was hoping to accomplish in the new year. Much of this idea stemmed from a staff meeting held at York College back in October.

“It was a really powerful two-hour meeting together talking about our next steps,” Walcott said. “We also had the various constituent groups also speak from the stage. We had customers, different components of the staff, union members and more. It really was an inclusive environment.”

Following the meeting, staff members took part in a staff-wide survey to best understand the needs of the libraries through its caretakers. Hoping to apply that kind of productivity to the general public, Walcott decided to turn the library’s attention to the most important aspect of the institution: its users.

For the first time in the institution’s history, the library will be collecting feedback from everyday users on a borough wide scale. Through the use of both online and paper surveys, users will be able to voice what they would like to see from the system.

“One of the many things that we have done is ask people to identify their priority needs,” Walcott said.

These top priorities include the need to increase the amount of available technology per branch such as laptops and computers, utilizing space more efficiently, extending hours where advantageous to the branches corresponding neighborhood, and the incorporation of new programs.

“We’re looking at all the different types of areas from collections to programs, to hours, to facilitate to new branches,” said Walcott. “We have people that are good space planners, such as having SWAT teams go out to the various libraries to take a look at how we can utilize the existing space as a better and more efficient way to serve the needs of the customers.”

Walcott says that the library is working with elected officials and Queens Community Boards to get the word out about the survey ensuring that they’ll get as much feedback from the public as they can.

“We’ll pull it together and present a report to the board by June,” Walcott explained.

As of Tuesday, just 24-hours after the survey went up, over one thousand users took part in the online survey.

“Our goal is to make sure we find a variety of ways to expand services to our customers,” said Walcott. “That can be through expanded programs and expanded hours, to making sure that we respond to the needs that the customers and staff identify with, and making sure that we have the funding to support those initiatives as well.

We are a high-demand place and we service the needs of people for free. We need to make sure that we can continue to do that and offer quality as well.”

Those interested in taking the survey are encouraged to go to QueensLibrary.org and look for the tabs labelled “SHAPE THE FUTURE OF QUEENS LIBRARY!” Let them know what you would like to see at your local branch!

