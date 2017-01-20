CEO and President of the Queens Library Dennis Walcott not only attended the 100th birthday party of Queens Library’s biggest fan, Kenneth Neilson, but he also brought an honorary gift, signed Neilson’s PRESS of Southeast Queens’ Person of the Year edition, and listened to the birthday man share some of his life stories. Photos by Ariel Hernandez.



BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Hollis’ Kenneth Neilson celebrated his 100th birthday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a manner that was fitting, but unexpected.

Anita Friday, Neilson’s neighbor since 1962, worked together with several other long-time neighbors to throw a birthday party for their good friend. She took what is already a milestone for Neilson and made it even greater.

Ever since Neilson moved into his Hollis home in 1953, he has been committed to his community, but over the years he also developed a love for the Queens Library system. Not only did Neilson spend a great deal of time at the library, but some of his works can be found on the shelves, including 1963’s “The World of Walt Whitman Music,” 1982’s “The World of Langston Hughes Music,” 1979’s “The Littlest Giant,” which was displayed on a coffee table for guests to peruse during the birthday party, 2007’s “I Love Dandelions” and 2009’s “Langston Hughes.”

Given Neilson’s passion for books and the significance that the library held for him, Friday contacted the president and CEO of the Queens Library, Dennis Walcott, and requested that he attend the party.

While Neilson was excited upon entering Friday’s house fashionably late for the party, his joy was indescribable when Friday’s daughter introduced him to Walcott.

Not only did Walcott show up, but he arrived with a large, framed ceremonial library card for the 100-year-old.

“Oh my God, let me hug it!” Neilson said as Walcott handed him his gift.

Neilson, who loves to talk, not only thanked his neighbors for the party, but he also reminded them of the importance of community and how grateful he is to have had them as neighbors for the last 64 years.

He also said that one of life’s greatest lessons, for him, has been to remain true to one’s self.

“The ego means ‘I’ and I tell everybody to protect your ‘I,’” he said. “And I think you owe it to yourself to do the best you can with the ego, but always remember that it’s you.”

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com