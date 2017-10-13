Queens Library’s Events Get Into Seasonal Spirit

BY TRONE DOWD

The Queens Library will celebrate the Halloween season in fun and spooky fashion all month long.

Visitors to borough libraries will be able to get into the holiday spirit and choose from a variety of educational programs that are Halloween-themed. From scary stories to costume creating and cooking, Queens library branches have residents covered this month.

At the Queensboro Hill branch next Tuesday, patrons young and old will share their short horror stories with attendees. Can you captivate and terrify an audience in a sentence or two? Aspiring writers and horror enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the festivities that will surely keep attendees up at night. The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

In Southeast Queens, the Rochdale Village branch Library is hosting a “DIY” Halloween costumes event. Anyone who has visited a local Party City store in the hopes of finding a costume knows that preparing for Oct. 31 can break the bank. So, the Queens Library is looking at ways to be frugal and frighteningly stylish.

Planning to be a princess? Want to save the city as Spider-Man? Thinking of treat-or-treating as the mischievous Cat in the Hat? The library is showing attendees how to pull off that spine-chilling look with provided fabrics, paper and other crafts without having to sell your soul. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21.

On Oct. 26, patrons may want to shuffle over to the Long Island City branch for a Halloween recipe party. Starting at 6 p.m., the library will host an event during which patrons can exchange and learn recipes and tips on how to make hair raising decorations for around the house.

On Oct. 28, the Flushing branch will host its Halloween Blood Fest 2017. Patrons shouldn’t let that title scare them away as this is one of the library’s largest seasonal events.

The day-long event includes a mystical magic show, costume and scream contest with prizes, laser-light shows featuring horror icons Alien and Predator and a haunted house. The event will also feature performances by Long Island City metal band Stir Crazy.

The event begins at noon.