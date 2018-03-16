A 29-year-old South Ozone Park man has been charged for allegedly setting fire to vehicles in his neighborhood between December and February, the Queens district attorney said.

Evan Person, who lives on Linden Boulevard, was arraigned on March 9 before Queens Criminal Court Judge Toni Cimino on charges of arson and criminal mischief, Queens DA Richard Brown said. The defendant was held on $250,000 bond or $150,000 cash bail and ordered to return to court on March 28. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 15 years in prison.

“The defendant is alleged to have set various vehicles on fire,” Brown said. “These bizarre sprees damaged property as well as endangered the lives of people in the neighborhood and responding firefighters. These were senseless, frivolous acts—and if proven true, the defendant will face serious prison time.”

On Dec. 15, starting around 7 a.m. and continuing throughout the morning and into the afternoon, firefighters responded to five different addresses on or near 116th Avenue in South Ozone Park where vehicles had been set on fire. Among the vehicles damaged included a 2006 Nissan, 1998 Mercedes Benz, 2000 Ford Excursion, 2009 Nissan and 2014 Mercedes Benz.

The defendant is also alleged to have set four additional vehicles on fire on Feb. 6, the DA said. Firefighters responded to calls starting shortly after midnight and extinguished flames coming from a 1998 Honda Civic, 2003 Mitsubishi, 2008 Kia and a Buick. The vehicles were all located around 124th Street in South Ozone Park.

–Nathan Duke