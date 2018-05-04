BY SAM RAPPAPORT

A 44-year-old Queens man has been charged with stockpiling a large quantity of guns and ammunition inside his Queens Village home, the Queens district attorney said.

Keith Harvey, of 218th Place, was arraigned on Friday on a complaint charging him with four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 21 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of criminal possession of a firearm and 14 counts of possession of rifles and shotguns without a permit. Bail has been set at $150,000 and Harvey was ordered to return to court on May 11. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

“The defendant is accused of stockpiling an arsenal of deadly weapons in his home along with an enormous amount of ammunition,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said. “Illegal firearms pose an extreme risk to the public and in Queens County creating your own warehouse of lethal shotguns and rifles will not be tolerated.”

A similar incident took place last month in Bayside, where police arrested a 60-year-old man after allegedly finding nearly 70 illegal firearms and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition in his home.

In a raid of Harvey’s residence in Queens Village, police allegedly recovered 11 rifles, three shotguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition of multiple calibers. Among the weapons seized were a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, a Crossman GI Extreme Rifle, banana ammo clip containing 25 caliber rounds and a Ruger Model 30 rifle.

Reach reporter Sam Rappaport via email at srappaport@queenstribune.com or by phone at (718) 357-7400, ext. 123.