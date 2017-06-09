Queens Man Indicted For Sex Trafficking

A man is accused of forcing a girl into prostitution at this senior residence.

A St. Albans man has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking after allegedly holding a teenage girl against her will at a Jamaica senior residence and forcing her to work as a prostitute, the Queens district attorney announced on Thursday.

Joseph Gilbert, 24, was charged with first- and second-degree kidnapping, compelling prostitution, sex trafficking, second-degree promoting prostitution, second-degree and third-degree assault, third degree rape, third-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

In December 2016, Gilbert allegedly forced a 15-year-old girl into prostitution. Whenever the girl expressed a desire to stop, Gilbert would allegedly beat her with his fists and threaten her, the DA said. Additionally, Gilbert allegedly forced the teenager to take drugs that would keep her awake, so she could work for Gilbert for longer periods of time.

In March 2017, the girl escaped from the senior residence, where she was being held against her will. Gilbert was allegedly staying with an older resident who was addicted to drugs.

“The defendant is accused of entering into an unlawful sexual relationship with the victim when she was just 15 years of age,” said Queens DA Richard Brown. “Thereafter, he is accused of holding her against her will, forcing her to engage in prostitution acts and to turn over to him all the money that she earned as a prostitute. If convicted, the defendant faces a lengthy term behind bars for sex trafficking—one of the most exploitive and degrading crimes against women and society.”

While the announcement released by the Queens DA did not list the name of the senior residence, a June 1 report by the New York Daily News identified the location as the Allen Cathedral Senior Residence, a building with senior affordable housing units that is affiliated with the Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York.

The Greater Allen AME Cathedral did not respond to emailed questions by press time.

–James Farrell