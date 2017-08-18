Queens Museum Cancels Israel Event, Sparks Backlash

BY JAMES FARRELL

Queens elected officials are rebuking the Queens Museum after it cancelled an event commemorating the state of Israel’s 70th anniversary.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Daniel Danon was organizing the event, which was supposed to be a historic recreation of the 1947 vote that established the state of Israel. It was scheduled to take place on Nov. 29, and the location was significant: the Queens Museum occupies the same building that once housed the U.N. hall where the original agreement was signed 70 years ago.

But according to Danon, Queens Museum Executive Director Laura Raicovich contacted him on Aug. 14 to announce that the event had been cancelled. She cited a decision by the museum’s executive board not to hold a “political event” as outlined in the museum’s policies, Danon said.

“We will not accept this blatant discrimination against the State of Israel and we will not let this decision stand,” Danon said. “Celebrating the momentous decision of the U.N. recognizing the right to a Jewish state in our homeland is not a political event, but rather an expression of the historical and legal rights of our people.”

Danon claims that a museum official had confirmed the event as recently as June, telling the ambassador that he was “looking forward to a wonderful and meaningful event in its natural setting.”

After the event became publicized, Danon alleged, the same official contacted him to express concern about feedback from “Palestinian friends of the museum.”

Raicovich then notified Danon that the Queens Museum’s board of trustees decided it would not host the event.

Danon also alleged that Raicovich has ties to the “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” (BDS) movement, which organizes international political action against Israel. He notes that Raicovich co-edited a book titled “Assuming Boycott: Resistance, Agency and Cultural Production,” which describes “boycott and divestment” as “essential tools for activists around the globe.”

“It is unacceptable for BDS activists to single out Israel and ban our event,” Danon continued. “I call on the board of directors of the Queens Museum to dismiss Ms. Raicovich from her position immediately and honor their commitment to hold this important event.”

Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) and Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz (D-Flushing) were quick to issue a joint statement siding with Danon. In it, they label the decision “anti-Semitic” and a “violation of law.”

“We are deeply troubled that the museum’s executive director and president, Laura Raicovich, let her own personal support for the BDS movement infect her decision making in this matter,” the lawmakers said. “The celebration of the vote establishing the state of Israel is a recognition of a historic turning point at the site of the Queens Museum and is profoundly meaningful to New York’s Jewish community. She has abused the trust placed in her by the people of the City of New York, who fund the museum as a cultural representation of Queens, the most diverse county in the United States. We call on the NYC Human Rights Commission to fully investigate this decision and take appropriate action to ensure that such discriminatory and unlawful conduct never happens again.”

The NYC Commission on Human Rights told the Queens Tribune it had not received a complaint regarding this matter.

In an interview, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz disagreed with the Queens Museum’s decision and said that she was talking with the museum about overturning it. She said that in her view, “this is a historical event” with special significance in Queens.

“The vote by the U.N. is a historical fact—it’s a part of Queens’ history that we are proud of,” she said. “Clearly, I’m disappointed. I would like to see the reenactment. Hopefully, there’s still more time for discussion.”

Katz also offered Queens Borough Hall as an alternative space for the venue.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer also weighed in, evoking imagery from the controversial events that took place in Charlottesville this past weekend, where white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups marched and had violent spats with counter protestors.

“This decision is a deeply unfortunate one that sends the wrong message to Jewish communities across New York City,” Stringer said. “The 1947 U.N. vote is historic, and holding this re-enactment where it actually happened matters. That’s why I believe the museum must revisit this decision and host this important event. At a time when we literally have neo-Nazis marching in American streets, when bigotry is on the rise, the Queens Museum has sent a disappointing message to New York City and the world.”

The Queens Museum did not respond to email requests for comment.