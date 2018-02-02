BY JON CRONIN

Editor

The Queens Museum’s controversial executive director, Laura Rai-covich, has stepped down from her position, a decision that follows a widely lambasted cancellation—then reinstatement—of an event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the United Nations’ vote on Israel.

In an interview with The New York Times, Raicovich said, “There are so many big things that art and culture have to contend with that are so wrong in the world. That’s where my focus and energy needs to be and, at the end of the day, I just felt that my vision and that of the board weren’t in enough alignment to get that done.”

Mark Coleman, the chairman of the Queens Museum Board of Trustees, said in a statement, “Laura Raicovich has resigned as the president and executive director of the Queens Museum. Laura brought a vitality and dynamism to her work, and was fearless in exploring new ideas and perspectives through art. Over the last three years, she produced several popular and critically acclaimed exhibitions and doubled the museum’s fundraising capacity. The Board of Trustees will immediately begin an international search for a successor.”

In June, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Daniel Danon, said he was informed by the Queens Museum that the celebration of the anniversary of the UN’s vote on Israel would take place at the museum. The museum’s building was the initial home of the United Nations and the site where the documents to make Israel a nation were signed. Raicovich reached out to Danon in August and told him that the anniversary was canceled, citing a museum rule that no political events could be held there.

“We will not accept this blatant discrimination against the state of Israel and we will not let this decision stand,” Danon said in August. “Celebrating the momentous decision of the UN recognizing the right to a Jewish state in our homeland is not a political event, but rather an expression of the historical and legal rights of our people.”

Soon afterward, the museum agreed to once again hold the event.

“Any attempt to discriminate against Israel is completely unacceptable and we will continue to fight against such injustices,” Danon said after the museum’s reversal. “ We look forward to proudly celebrating this historic UN decision.”

At the time, Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) Comptroller Scott Stringer, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and other elected officials also criticized the museum for canceling the event.