While Manhattan is viewed as a center of culture throughout the world, Queens has its share of cultural attractions.

Bowne House

37-01 Bowne St., Flushing

(718) 359-0528

www.bownehouse.org

The John Bowne House is an historic home located in Flushing. Built around 1661, it was the location of a Quaker meeting in 1662 that resulted in the arrest of its owner, John Bowne. He is honored today as a pioneer for religious freedom in America. Since 1947, Bowne House has been a museum.

Fisher Landau Center for Art

38-27 30th St., Long Island City

(718) 937-0727

www.flcart.org

The museum is devoted to the exhibition and study of the contemporary art collection of Emily Fisher Landau. The core of the 1,500-work collection spans from 1960 to the present and contains key works by artists who have shaped the most significant art of the past 50 years.

The center is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Admission is free.

Godwin-Ternbach Museum

405 Klapper Hall, Queens College, Flushing

(718) 997-4747

www.gtmuseum.org

The Godwin-Ternbach Museum is a professional not-for-profit art institution situated at Queens College. A comprehensive permanent collection of 5,000 objects from all cultures, from the ancient world to the present day, is used to organize exhibitions and programs as cultural and educational vehicles for students, faculty and public audiences alike. The museum reflects the college’s academic calendar. It is closed during recesses and holidays.

King Manor Museum

150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

(718) 206-0545

www.kingmanor.org

King Manor is an historic house museum to preserve and interpret the home and legacy of Rufus King. The museum’s goal is to make history relevant and immediate, and to foster an awareness of the roots of the present and a deeper appreciation of history as an on-going process. The museum is located in Rufus King Park.

Guided tours are offered February through December. Suggested admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students and free for children 16 and under.

Lewis H. Latimer House

34-41 137th St., Flushing

(718) 961-8585

www.historichousetrust.org/lewis-h-latimer-house-museum/

The Lewis H. Latimer House is a modest Queen Anne-style, wood-frame suburban residence constructed between 1887 and 1889 by the Sexton family. Lewis Howard Latimer, an African-American inventor and electrical pioneer and the son of fugitive slaves, lived in the house from 1903 until his death in 1928. The house is now a museum dedicated to the inventor’s work. Call for the museum’s hours.

Louis Armstrong House Museum

34-56 107th St., Corona

(718) 478-8274

www.louisarmstronghouse.org

The Louis Armstrong House Museum collects and preserves materials relating to the life and career of the jazz musician. The museum serves as a reference source for information about the artist and presents public programs to preserve Armstrong’s cultural legacy.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Forty-minute guided tours begin every hour on the hour. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students and children.

MoMA PS1

22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

(718) 784-2084

www.momaps1.org

MoMA PS1 devotes its energy and resources to displaying experimental art. A catalyst and an advocate for new ideas, discourses and trends in contemporary art, MoMA PS1 actively pursues emerging artists, new genres and adventurous new work by recognized artists in an effort to support innovation in contemporary art.

Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors. Children under 16 are free. Its hours are from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday through Monday.

Museum of the Moving Image

36-01 35th Ave., Astoria

(718) 777-6800

www.movingimage.us

The Museum of the Moving Image is the country’s only museum dedicated to the art, history, technique and technology of the moving image in all its forms. The museum is a one-of-a-kind destination for audiences of all ages and interests, from connoisseurs of classic cinema to children and families and avid gamers.

The museum is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for students and seniors and $6 for children between 3 and 12 years old.

New York Hall of Science

47-01 111th St., Corona

(718) 699-0005

www.nysci.org

The New York Hall of Science presents exhibits, demonstrations, workshops and participatory activities that explain science, technology, engineering and math. NYSCI was founded at the 1964–65 World’s Fair and has evolved into New York’s center for interactive science, serving a half million students, teachers and families each year.

The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children, students and seniors.

Noguchi Museum

9-01 33rd Road, Long Island City

(718) 204-7088

www.noguchi.org

The Noguchi Museum was founded and designed by Japanese-American artist Isamu Noguchi for the display of what he considered to be representative examples of his life’s work. Opened in 1985, the museum is housed in a converted industrial building, connected to a building and interior garden of Noguchi’s design. Noguchi was an early pioneer who led the metamorphosis of the Long Island City area into the arts district it is today. The museum is considered in itself to be one of the artist’s greatest works.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. It is free for public high school students with a valid ID.

Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park

(718) 347-3276

www.queensfarm.org

The Queens County Farm Museum dates back to 1697 and occupies New York City’s largest remaining tract of undisturbed farmland. The farm encompasses a 47-acre parcel that is the longest continuously farmed site in New York State. The site includes historic farm buildings, a greenhouse complex, livestock, farm vehicles and implements, planting fields, an orchard and an herb garden.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is free, except during public events.

Queens Museum

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

(718) 592-9700

www.queensmuseum.org

The Queens Museum is dedicated to presenting the highest quality visual arts and educational programming for people in the New York metropolitan area and particularly for the residents of Queens, a uniquely diverse, ethnic, cultural and international community. Its most famous exhibit is the panorama of New York City. The museum recently underwent a massive expansion and renovation.

The museum is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays. Suggested admission is $8 for adults and children over 12 and $4 for students and seniors.

Socrates Sculpture Park

32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

(718) 956-1819

www.socratessculpturepark.org

Socrates Sculpture Park is the only site in the New York Metropolitan area specifically dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and exhibit large-scale sculpture and multi-media installations in a unique outdoor environment that encourages strong interaction between artists, artworks and the public.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. until sunset. Admission is free.

Vander Ende-Onderdonk House

1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood

(718) 456-1776

www.onderdonkhouse.org

The Vander Ende-Onderdonk House is the oldest Dutch Colonial stone house in New York City. In 1709, Paulus Vander Ende of Flatbush purchased the farmland and began construction of the current house. The House serves as a museum for a permanent exhibit on the archaeology of the Onderdonk site as well as changing exhibits relating to history, the arts and culture. It is home to the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society.

The museum is open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 for adults and $1 for children, except in the case of special events.

Voelker Orth Museum

149-19 38th Ave., Flushing

(718) 359-6227

www.vomuseum.org

The Voelker Orth Museum, Bird Sanctuary and Victorian Garden, through the experience of an immigrant family’s 1890s home, preserves and interprets the cultural and horticultural heritage of Flushing and adjacent communities to engage their ever-changing populations.

The museum is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Suggested admission is $2.