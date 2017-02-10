BY TRONE DOWD

Scores of New York City Muslims and advocacy group members took their movement to Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy Airport, to openly oppose and denounce President Trump’s executive order to ban refugees and immigrants from certain Muslim majority countries.

The 90-minute protest, organized by the New York Immigration Council (NYIC), was an “Interfaith Action and Jummah Prayer” held in solidarity of immigrant communities of all backgrounds. Though called on relatively short notice, the tarp laid out to accommodate the traditional prayer was filled with members of the Muslim faith. Behind them, stood supporters young and old of the “#NoBan Movement,” as it has since been labelled by the likes of the media and social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

Four speakers had a chance to express why they believe it is important to unite against the president’s actions, saying that it set a dangerous precedent for the future of America and compromises the founding values of the nation.

Muzna Ansari, the immigration policy manager of NYIC, said that she was grateful to see such tremendous support coming from all parts of the city.

“Today’s event is just a microcosm of what our New York is,” Ansari said. “This is the embodiment of what our state stands for. We stand together, Muslims, immigrants, allies. New Yorkers have shown out like never before.”

Ansari mentioned the recent ruling by Detroit federal judge Victoria Roberts which declared that legal permanent residents of the United States, regardless of immigrant status, can not be barred from reentering the country. A small victory for those protesting the ban, Ansari made it clear that the efforts will not slow down.

“New York is the home to four million immigrants, a home for refugees, a home for communities of color,” Ansari said. “And I am here to say we are not going anywhere. This is our New York. It is a place of all backgrounds. Where members of this community, of my community, stand together and protect one another.”

Holocaust survivor and author 91-year-old Suzanne Loebl told the crowd her poignant story of being a Jewish refugee from Germany when Adolf Hitler rose to power nearly 75 years ago. At the age of 12, Loebl and her parents fled their home country for Belgium. There, she stayed in hiding to avoid the now infamous persecution that European Jews faced at the time. Loebl left Europe for New York at the age of 21. Today, she says that America has a moral responsibility to extend the same hand that saved her life all those years ago.

“I identify with anyone who shares my status,” she said to the attentive protesters. “The U.S. gave me the opportunity to get an education, a profession and start a family of my own. I am here to pay my debts.”

Loebl said that she especially has sympathy for Syrian refugees trying to flee their conflict-ridden country because they remind her of what she had seen as a young girl in the 1940s.

“With their bags and bundles, they look as my family did when we tried to outrun the German Army as many other refugees did,” she explained.

She, and many other Jewish refugees fleeing Hitler’s encroaching army considered neighboring conflict-free nations “The Promise Land.” She believed that Syrians today are looking to America to provide a new Promise Land, and Trump’s order dims what little hope they might have left.

Muslim leader, Imam Al-Hajj Tali ‘Adbur-Rashid of the Mosque of Islamic Brotherhood in Harlem led the Jummah, a traditional Friday prayer held around noon. He implored his fellow Muslims to take note of the support they’ve received from other groups and to return the favor by standing by them in this time of national tension.

Volunteer lawyer Tahanie Aboushi has been at the front lines at JFK Airport helping immigrants who found themselves unable to enter the country last Friday shortly after the executive order was put into action.

“Thousands of lives have been thrown into utter chaos,” Aboushi said. “There’s rhetoric and there’s reality. The reality is the people who are affected by this ban have already been identified, verified, fingerprinted and granted approval by the Department of Homeland Security to enter the United States of America. If this executive order was meant to solve any immigration or security problems, it’s starting with the wrong people.”

Aboushi promised that she and many of the lawyers who have taken to JFK since last week to help arriving families of foreign countries with litigation have no plans of stopping until the executive order is reversed.

Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), whose district holds the largest mosque in New York City, the largest Sikh temple in the northeastern part of the country and has a constituency made up of nearly 50 percent first generation immigrants, said that he was proud to be present for the protest.

“Everybody’s afraid,” Weprin told the PRESS of Southeast Queens. “The Muslim community is being targeted and there is no question that this is an alternative to what President Trump talked about during his campaign concerning a Muslim ban. He’s trying to do it in a way that he thinks is legally acceptable and it clearly is not. In my opinion, it’s clearly unconstitutional.”

