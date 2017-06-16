Joshua Lorcy

BY JAMES FARRELL

An aspiring Pokémon master from Queens is one step closer to being the very best.

Joshua Lorcy, a Rosedale native who grew up in Cambria Heights, endured a weekend of head-to-head Pokémon video game battles in Toronto on May 13 and 14 for the 2017 Pokémon Regional Championships and came out with a second-place finish in the Masters Division.

The Toronto competition was one of 16 regional-level tournaments taking place across North America this season as part of the Play! Pokémon tournament. The tournament attracts hundreds of thousands of Pokémon players, who compete in local league events and tournaments around the continent.

“From inspiring displays of sportsmanship to creative new Trading Card Game and video game strategies, the 2017 Pokémon Regional Championships have been some of the most compelling and competitive tournaments of the season,” said J.C. Smith, senior director of consumer marketing for the Pokémon Company International. “Thank you to all of the players for their participation and a special congratulations to the top finishers, best of luck as you progress through the season!”

For winning, Lorcy took home $500, a trophy and valuable “Championship Points.” In Pokémon video game tournaments, amassing Championship Points can earn battlers prizes, including a prestigious invitation to the Pokémon World Champions.

Lorcy, however, is already qualified to enter the World Champions and plans on attending. Over the course of the season, Lorcy has amassed 635 Championship Points, making him 10th best in the U.S. and Canada.

This year’s Pokémon World Champions takes place in Anaheim, California in August and will feature more than 600 players competing for a portion of up to $50,000 in cash prizes, scholarships and merchandise.

“I’m feeling confident, but I’m feeling nervous,” he told the PRESS of Southeast Queens.

Last year, after finishing seventh in the U.S. with 774 Championship Points, Josh said he “didn’t do so hot” in the world championships after making it to the top 64.

Lorcy got his first Pokémon game—“Pokémon Red”—as a child and fell in love with the game. It became an after-school outlet for him and, later, as he began to enter the competitive community, a source of friendships and other social connections.

“It’s always been there in my life,” he said. “I’ve made so many friends.”

Josh describes himself as a newcomer to the Pokémon community, but added that there’s at least one player from New York at every international tournament. He’s proud to be a part of that.

“I want to rep New York and I want to prove to people that people from Queens and New York can play Pokémon really well,” he said. “We’re a pretty tough bunch.”

Lorcy said that he plans to keep playing Pokémon for as long as he can—either casually or at the competitive level.

“Wherever God takes me,” he said. “I don’t plan on ever stopping playing this game.”

Lorcy also has a YouTube channel that broadcasts Pokémon battles and other similar content.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.