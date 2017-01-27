Become an expert on borough and city life in just a few clicks. The following websites will connect you to your community and its leaders and news. Explore the homepages and learn more about what your community is up to and the services available to you.

Queens Tribune

queenstribune.com

Not only are we an excellent source of news in the borough for our readers, but we offer something unique for our advertisers. Our E-Paper allows any company’s ad to remain connected to the page and its adjacent stories long after the print edition has been recycled. Not only do our print advertisers help fund a great newsroom, but we make sure that their ads stay with the editorial side that they help support.

To check out our flip book for yourself, go to our site and click on the top right where it says “Read Online.” You can also be sure to have a link to the flip book e-mailed to you every week by clicking on the “Subscribe to Free E-Paper” button.

After reading the week’s online issue, be sure to scroll down and check out the TribCast. Our latest digital addition, the TribCast is a podcast that features the Queens Tribune editorial staff hashing out the week’s biggest stories.

The Press of Southeast Queens

queenspress.com

The PRESS of Southeast Queens is the only publication specifically focused on local news in the Southeast Queens community. Our website features the latest news and feature stories. Click on the E-paper tab on the right to see our online PDF version of this week’s edition.

New York City

nyc.gov

The internet hub for all things New York City, the website provides links to city departments such as the City Council, senior programs, parks and the NYPD. It is a great way to find all elected officials and current press releases. This site also provides links to different hospital networks.

Queens Borough President

queensbp.org

Borough President Melinda Katz’s website provides information to many different programs and events in Queens and has important emergency information for all parts of the borough.

Queens District Attorney

queensda.org

This website provides updates on the major court cases happening in the borough, as well as vital information about the Queens court system. This site also has job listings and paralegal opportunities with Queens DA Richard Brown’s office.

Queens Chamber of Commerce

queenschamber.org

This is a tool of services for the borough’s businesses. The site offers helpful information for beginning business owners and a community calendar.

Queens Library

queenslibrary.org

An abundance of resources about Queens can quickly be at your fingertips, including the library system, career services, library branch locations and access to personal accounts. More than books, this library system is a resourceful and fundamental Queens public service.

Queens Economic Development Corporation

queensny.org

The Queens EDC is a nonprofit organization that lists many notable businesses and community leaders in Queens, so that they can be easily researched. The site also provides broader access to economic opportunities for all Queens residents.

Dept. of Education

schools.nyc.gov

The DOE’s website offers a detailed list of all of Queens’ schools, as well as new education policies and school programs that have been implemented. An Annual School Report Card link is offered, which rates a school based on safety, number of students in each class and standardized-test results.

Religious Links

queenschurches.org

With this tool, you may locate all houses of worship in the borough, including many of the major religions practiced within this diverse community.

Hospitals

Most of the borough’s hospitals are well represented on the web. Learn about which services are offered, how to make appointments and where to call for help by checking out some of these sites.

Cohen Children’s Medical Center:

northshorelij.com/ccmcny

Elmhurst Hospital:

nyc.gov/elmhursthospital

Flushing Hospital: flushinghospital.org

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center:

jamaicahospital.org

Long Island Jewish Medical Center:

northwell.edu/lij

Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens: mshq.org

New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens: nyhq.org

Parker Jewish Institute:

parkerinstitute.org

Queens Hospital Center:

nychealthandhospitals.org/queens

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital: ehs.org

St. Mary’s Hospital for Children:

stmaryskids.org

Community Boards

nyc.gov/html/cau/html/cb/queens.shtml

Slowly but surely, community boards are beginning to make their way onto the information superhighway by providing agendas and enabling comments from the community. The borough recently made it easier by creating a manageable site for each board. Don’t hesitate to voice your opinion.

Community Board 1: www1.nyc.gov/site/queenscb1/index.page

Community Board 2: nyc.gov/html/qnscb2

Community Board 3: cb3qn.nyc.gov

Community Board 4: nyc.gov/html/qnscb4

Community Board 5: nyc.gov/html/qnscb5

Community Board 6: queenscb6.org

Community Board 7: nyc.gov/html/qnscb7

Community Board 8: nyc.gov/html/qnscb8

Community Board 9: nyc.gov/html/qnscb9

Community Board 10: nyc.gov/html/qnscb10

Community Board 11: nyc.gov/html/qnscb11

Community Board 12: nyc.gov/html/qnscb12

Community Board 13: nyc.gov/html/qnscb13

Community Board 14: queenscb14.org

Recreation

From the biggest parks to Citi Field to the U.S. Tennis Center, learn all about what the borough has to offer for recreation by visiting the following websites:

Alley Pond Park: alleypond.com

Alley Pond Sports Center: alleypondsportscenter.com

Aqueduct: nyra.com

LIC Indoor Extreme Sports: indoorextremesports.com

New York Mets: nymets.com

Queens City Parks: nycgovparks.org

Queens Botanical Garden: queensbotanical.org

Queens Golf Courses: golfnyc.com

Queens Theatre in the Park: queenstheatre.org

Queens Zoo: queenszoo.com

USTA National Tennis Center: usta.com

YMCA: ymcanyc.org

Local Blogs

From Flushing to Far Rockaway, community members are voicing their opinions across the blogosphere.

Check out these sites for the tech-age equivalent of chatting with your neighbors:

Court Square Blog: liccourtsquare.com

Eating In Translation: eatingintranslation.com/

Eatery Row: eateryrow.com

Edible Queens: ediblecommunities.com/queens

Faith and Fear in Flushing: faithandfearinflushing.com

Forgotten NY: forgotten-ny.com

Friends of Astoria Heights Park: friendsofastoriaheightspark.org

Give Me Astoria: givemeastoria.com

Jamaica311: jamaica311.com

Jackson Heights Beautification Group: jhbg.org

Jackson Heights Life: jacksonheightslife.com

About Queens: queens.about.com

LICNYC: licnyc.com

LIC Talk: lictalk.com

Mets Blog: metsblog.com

Project Woodhaven: projectwoodhaven.com

Queens Buzz: queensbuzz.com

Queens Mamas: queensmamas.com

Ridgewood Social: ridgewoodsocial.com

Ridgefood: ridgefood.com/

Sunnyside Post: sunnysidepost.com

We Heart Astoria: weheartastoria.com

Why Leave Astoria: whyleaveastoria.com