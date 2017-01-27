Become an expert on borough and city life in just a few clicks. The following websites will connect you to your community and its leaders and news. Explore the homepages and learn more about what your community is up to and the services available to you.
The Press of Southeast Queens
queenspress.com
The PRESS of Southeast Queens is the only publication specifically focused on local news in the Southeast Queens community. Our website features the latest news and feature stories. Click on the E-paper tab on the right to see our online PDF version of this week’s edition.
New York City
nyc.gov
The internet hub for all things New York City, the website provides links to city departments such as the City Council, senior programs, parks and the NYPD. It is a great way to find all elected officials and current press releases. This site also provides links to different hospital networks.
Queens Borough President
queensbp.org
Borough President Melinda Katz’s website provides information to many different programs and events in Queens and has important emergency information for all parts of the borough.
Queens District Attorney
queensda.org
This website provides updates on the major court cases happening in the borough, as well as vital information about the Queens court system. This site also has job listings and paralegal opportunities with Queens DA Richard Brown’s office.
Queens Chamber of Commerce
queenschamber.org
This is a tool of services for the borough’s businesses. The site offers helpful information for beginning business owners and a community calendar.
Queens Library
queenslibrary.org
An abundance of resources about Queens can quickly be at your fingertips, including the library system, career services, library branch locations and access to personal accounts. More than books, this library system is a resourceful and fundamental Queens public service.
Queens Economic Development Corporation
queensny.org
The Queens EDC is a nonprofit organization that lists many notable businesses and community leaders in Queens, so that they can be easily researched. The site also provides broader access to economic opportunities for all Queens residents.
Dept. of Education
schools.nyc.gov
The DOE’s website offers a detailed list of all of Queens’ schools, as well as new education policies and school programs that have been implemented. An Annual School Report Card link is offered, which rates a school based on safety, number of students in each class and standardized-test results.
Religious Links
queenschurches.org
With this tool, you may locate all houses of worship in the borough, including many of the major religions practiced within this diverse community.
Hospitals
Most of the borough’s hospitals are well represented on the web. Learn about which services are offered, how to make appointments and where to call for help by checking out some of these sites.
Cohen Children’s Medical Center:
northshorelij.com/ccmcny
Elmhurst Hospital:
nyc.gov/elmhursthospital
Flushing Hospital: flushinghospital.org
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center:
jamaicahospital.org
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:
northwell.edu/lij
Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens: mshq.org
New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens: nyhq.org
Parker Jewish Institute:
parkerinstitute.org
Queens Hospital Center:
nychealthandhospitals.org/queens
St. John’s Episcopal Hospital: ehs.org
St. Mary’s Hospital for Children:
stmaryskids.org
Community Boards
nyc.gov/html/cau/html/cb/queens.shtml
Slowly but surely, community boards are beginning to make their way onto the information superhighway by providing agendas and enabling comments from the community. The borough recently made it easier by creating a manageable site for each board. Don’t hesitate to voice your opinion.
Community Board 1: www1.nyc.gov/site/queenscb1/index.page
Community Board 2: nyc.gov/html/qnscb2
Community Board 3: cb3qn.nyc.gov
Community Board 4: nyc.gov/html/qnscb4
Community Board 5: nyc.gov/html/qnscb5
Community Board 6: queenscb6.org
Community Board 7: nyc.gov/html/qnscb7
Community Board 8: nyc.gov/html/qnscb8
Community Board 9: nyc.gov/html/qnscb9
Community Board 10: nyc.gov/html/qnscb10
Community Board 11: nyc.gov/html/qnscb11
Community Board 12: nyc.gov/html/qnscb12
Community Board 13: nyc.gov/html/qnscb13
Community Board 14: queenscb14.org
Recreation
From the biggest parks to Citi Field to the U.S. Tennis Center, learn all about what the borough has to offer for recreation by visiting the following websites:
Alley Pond Park: alleypond.com
Alley Pond Sports Center: alleypondsportscenter.com
Aqueduct: nyra.com
LIC Indoor Extreme Sports: indoorextremesports.com
New York Mets: nymets.com
Queens City Parks: nycgovparks.org
Queens Botanical Garden: queensbotanical.org
Queens Golf Courses: golfnyc.com
Queens Theatre in the Park: queenstheatre.org
Queens Zoo: queenszoo.com
USTA National Tennis Center: usta.com
YMCA: ymcanyc.org
Local Blogs
From Flushing to Far Rockaway, community members are voicing their opinions across the blogosphere.
Check out these sites for the tech-age equivalent of chatting with your neighbors:
Court Square Blog: liccourtsquare.com
Eating In Translation: eatingintranslation.com/
Eatery Row: eateryrow.com
Edible Queens: ediblecommunities.com/queens
Faith and Fear in Flushing: faithandfearinflushing.com
Forgotten NY: forgotten-ny.com
Friends of Astoria Heights Park: friendsofastoriaheightspark.org
Give Me Astoria: givemeastoria.com
Jamaica311: jamaica311.com
Jackson Heights Beautification Group: jhbg.org
Jackson Heights Life: jacksonheightslife.com
About Queens: queens.about.com
LICNYC: licnyc.com
LIC Talk: lictalk.com
Mets Blog: metsblog.com
Project Woodhaven: projectwoodhaven.com
Queens Buzz: queensbuzz.com
Queens Mamas: queensmamas.com
Ridgewood Social: ridgewoodsocial.com
Ridgefood: ridgefood.com/
Sunnyside Post: sunnysidepost.com
We Heart Astoria: weheartastoria.com
Why Leave Astoria: whyleaveastoria.com