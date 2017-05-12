Queens Residents Netted In Nassau Heroin Bust

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

A Queens resident faces 25 years to life after getting busted for allegedly running a heroin ring that distributed 23,000 doses—which translates to $170,000 worth of the substance—across Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County. An additional three other borough residents were arrested in the bust, the Nassau County district attorney said.

Nassau County DA Madeline Singas announced on Friday that 14 people were indicted for allegedly operating in the ring, which was based in Bushwick.

St. Albans’ Leigh Jackson was arrested on April 26 along with his girlfriend, Karan Young. Jackson was charged with six felonies, including the operation and direction of a major drug ring, conspiracy, profiteering and possession of a dangerous drug.

Young, a former NYPD detective assigned to the Narcotics Bureau, was charged with three felony conspiracies. She allegedly aided Jackson in the heroin ring by collecting money and distributing drugs. Young was working for Delta Airlines at LaGuardia Airport at the time of her arrest.

The Nassau DA’s office reported that police allegedly found an NYPD police shield in a case that said “detective’s husband” on Jackson when he was arrested.

Two other Queens residents—South Ozone Park’s Russell King and Jamaica’s Omari Sanders—were also arrested in conjunction with the ring. Both King and Sanders were charged with three felony conspiracies.

Jackson and his crew allegedly used barber shops and auto body shops as distribution points for the heroin they sold in sleeves and grams to various drug dealers in Nassau, Queens and Brooklyn.

The Nassau DA’s office reported that Jackson allegedly sold heroin to other dealers for approximately $60 a gram and 100-bag sleeves for $500. Sanders then allegedly sold 10-dose bundles for $75 and 100-bag sleeves for $650.

The DA said that the arrests are the result of a 15-month investigation into local heroin distributors by the DA’s office, Nassau County Police Department and the FBI’s Long Island Gang Taskforce, as well as police departments from Hempstead, Rockville Centre, Suffolk County and other agencies.

Jackson allegedly sold packages labeled “Taster’s Choice,” which the DA said was linked to several overdoses, including one fatal overdose in Nassau County of a 23-year-old woman from Garden City Park in June 2016.

After executing search warrants, police allegedly found two firearms, ammunition, approximately $12,000 in cash, 1,000 prepackaged decks of heroin and loose heroin that, once packaged, would have produced more than 2,000 additional bags.

“This operation followed an alleged street-level dealer back to a major narcotics trafficking network that was dealing more than 20,000 doses of heroin each week in our neighborhoods,” said Singas. “Our collaborative, multi-front assault on heroin dealers has led to more than 50 arrests in the past month alone, and we will not rest until this epidemic is over.”

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanScronin.