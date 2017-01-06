Mid School champion Lauren Heskin of Floral Park Queens won both the 800-meter (2:21.89) and 1500-meter (4:51.73) at the second preliminary of the Colgate Women’s Games. Including the outdoor season, the USATF Junior Olympic Champion has more than 20 first-place wins in her age division throughout 2016!

Thousands of young athletes and their families and friends spent New Year’s Weekend 2016/17 at the 43rd annual Colgate Women’s Games in Brooklyn. The nation’s largest women’s amateur track and field series featured some of the East Coast’s best talent continuing to set a fast pace for the indoor track season.

In the High School division Friday, Iantha Wright of St. Johns Prep in Queens won the 55-meter with a personal best race time of 7:11. The Colgate Women’s Games’ 2015 High School champion sprinter also won the 200 meter in 25.74. Sophia Myers of Queens High School won the 55MH in 8.27. Both of these Junior Olympic champions achieved more than a dozen first-place wins in a wide variety of events through the outdoor season as well.

In the Mid School division Saturday, in distance races, returning Colgate Games Mid School champion Lauren Heskin of Floral Park Queens won both the 800-meter (2:21.89) and 1500-meter (4:51.73). Including Colgate Women’s Games, USATF Junior Olympic Championships both indoor and outdoor and other championship meets, Heskin has more than 20 first-place wins in her age division throughout 2016!

Meet Director Cheryl Toussaint said, “The level of competition is extraordinary for early season action, and we’re already seeing some of the East Coast’s best athletic talent set a high bar for the entire nation at every age level. In addition to top talent, thousands of girls and young women of skill level from Boston to Georgia are celebrating their New Year’s weekend having lots of fun here at the Colgate Women’s Games in the world’s greatest city!”

Participation in the Colgate Women’s Games is completely free. Girls and young women compete within their own age/grade divisions for ribbons, medals and points. Events include 55-meter, 55-meter hurdles, 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter, 1500-meter, high jump and shot put. Top point scorers advance to the Finals where they compete for trophies and educational grants-in-aid from Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Four preliminary meets and a semi-final at Pratt Institute determine who will compete at the finals at the New Balance Track and Field Center at The Armory, New York Saturday, Feb. 18, where trophies and educational grants-in-aid from Colgate-Palmolive Company are awarded to top place finishers in each grade division