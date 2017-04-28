Queens Sikh’s Turban Stolen During Attack

BY JON CRONIN

A Richmond Hill Sikh who works as a Manhattan cab driver was assaulted and subjected to discriminatory slurs by a group of drunken passengers, one of whom snatched his turban and ran away, earlier this month.

Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and the Sikh Cultural Society gathered on Friday to denounce the incident, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

“Whenever there is a hate crime against one community, it really is a hate crime against all of us,” said Weprin at a press conference he held at the Gurdwara Sikh Cultural Society in Richmond Hill along with several other local elected officials and Harkirat Singh, the cab driver who was assaulted.

The soft-spoken Singh said that he was working overnight on April 16 in the yellow cab that he and his father own. He picked up four inebriated men in Manhattan who asked to be transported to the Bronx. Singh said the men’s apparent drunkenness made them difficult to understand. Upon arrival at their destination, the men told Singh that he had taken them to the wrong location. They began hurling racial epithets at him and attempted to destroy his taxi meter, prompting Singh to call 911.

One of the men then pulled Singh’s turban—a piece of religious garb that is critical to the Sikh identity—off his head and ran away with it. It has yet to be recovered.

Singh, 25, has only been in the United States for three years. He and his father lease a medallion from the Yellow Cab company and the two take turns driving the car all day. Since the incident, Singh said that he is shaken and working fewer hours. Still, he noted, he went back to work the day after the incident because he didn’t want to sit around and think about it.

Weprin confirmed that the incident was being investigated as a hate crime.

“This is not a case of young people doing harmless mischief,” Weprin said. “This is an attack on his religion and faith.”

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said that the city must be vigilant in reporting and denouncing all hate crimes that take place in the five boroughs.

“Every time we don’t, we become complicit in normalizing such bias and hate,” she said. “The cruel irony of the attack and robbery of Mr. Singh is that the turban (pagg) symbolizes a commitment to kindness, justice, compassion and equality.”

Weprin mentioned that a bill he has introduced that would prohibit workplace discrimination on the basis of religious attire, clothing or facial hair has been shot down four times in the state senate since 2014. It passed on March 22 in the state assembly with a 117-6 vote.

“The bill adds language to the New York State Human Rights Law to clarify that it is an unlawful discriminatory practice for an employer to require a person to violate or forego the wearing of attire, clothing, or facial hair in accordance with the requirements of his or her religion, unless the employer demonstrates that it is unable to reasonably accommodate the person’s religious practice without undue hardship on the conduct of the employer’s business,” the assemblyman said at the time the bill was passed.

In reaction to last week’s attack, Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing) has introduced legislation that would raise the assault of a taxi driver from a misdemeanor to a felony. The bill would also require that cabs include signs stating the consequences of such assaults. The city currently has a similar law in effect, but Kim’s bill would extend it statewide.

