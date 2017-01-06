BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

For the second year in a row, Queens had the first homicide of the New Year, only this time the victim wasn’t a Queens resident. In fact, it wasn’t even a New York resident.

On Monday at approximately 3:23 a.m., 31-year-old Ricky Kalisaran, who was visiting from Guyana to attend his grandmother’s funeral, and his 24-year-old brother Sunny Kalisaran were shot in front of 104-35 124th St. near Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park after spending the evening at The Underground Lounge.

According to reports, it was the gold chain around Sunny’s neck that provoked the gunman, who originally attempted to rob the siblings.

Upon arrival, police officers and EMS responders observed gunshot wounds to the chest of the older sibling and gunshot wounds to the back of the younger. The siblings were transported to Jamaica Hospital where Ricky was pronounced deceased and Sunny in stable condition.

Ricky arrived in the city last Friday with his grandmother’s funeral set to be this Wednesday. However, now the family will not just be mourning one death this year but will mourn two.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Last year’s first homicide took place on 86th Street near 91st Avenue in Woodhaven at 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2016. In that crime, 19-year-old Joceline Romo was found beaten and strangled to death on her bed by 24-year-old Fabian Maliza, who wasn’t arrested immediately and whose name wasn’t announced until after he had been psychologically evaluated and it was clear that he was guilty.

On Jan. 5, 2016, Maliza was charged with second-degree murder.

