Jordan Myers (second from left) will earn his Eagle Scout this weekend.

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A Queens Village youth will receive the prestigious Boy Scouts of America’s Eagle Scout Award, which is the highest award in scouting, at a National Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony this weekend in St. Albans.

Jordan C. Myers, 19, has been a Boy Scout since 2008, exemplifying the Scout of Oath and Law –to help others and be friendly, courteous and kind—each day. Not only does Myers live by the oath, but he also teaches others, many of whom aren’t scouts, to do the same.

Myers, who graduated from Christ the King High School in 2017, was an honor roll student, but also an offensive lineman for the school’s football team. Maintaining his grades and playing football did not stop Myers from pursing his scout journey.

For his Eagle Project, he focused on e-waste management, which was an initiative that he felt would be instrumental in his community. With the help of Troop 627, Myers collected old TVs, microwaves, cell phones and electronic items that could not be collected by regular sanitation trucks, and made sure that they were taken to a waste management plant, where they could be properly disposed.

Some of Myers’ achievements include receiving the Webelos and Arrow of Light awards; serving as the assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and assistant senior patrol leader for Troop 627; and receiving an award from the Elmer H. Blackburne Democratic Club for academic excellence.

Myers currently attends North Carolina A&T State University, where he is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Scouting—which has taught him to cook meals by campfires, research via a telescope, prepare emergency survival kits, plan meeting agendas, camp outdoors and a number of other life skills—had such a strong impact on Myers’ life that he hopes to use his scouting experience as an inspiration to leave the planet in a better place than it was when he arrived.

In addition to becoming a mechanical engineer, Myers’ goal is to leave a positive impact on his family, society and the people in his community.



