Greiner-Maltz Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Owen as an Associate Broker to the firm. Ms. Owen is a licensed real estate broker in both New York and Connecticut and will be specializing in investment sales and leasing of commercial property in Westchester and Fairfield Counties.

Lisa comes to Greiner-Maltz with 25 years of experience in all facets of commercial property and has a track record of closing more than $2 billion of transactions in multiple asset classes.

“Lisa’s analytical skills and deep knowledge of the real estate market coupled with her attention to detail and focus on client satisfaction, makes her a valuable addition to our team of experts,” said Ayall Schanzer, President and CEO of Greiner-Maltz Reality Advisors.

Just prior to joining Greiner-Maltz, Lisa was an Investment Sales Broker with Houlihan Lawrence, responsible for sourcing, marketing, analyzing and closing sale transactions of commercial property, as well as leasing, financing and advisory, with a focus on retail, office, hospitality and multifamily properties in New York and Connecticut. Lisa has also held senior positions with prominent firms including: New Plan Excel Realty Trust, KSL Resorts (an affiliate of KKR), Rockwood Realty, Concorde Realty Partners, Imperial Credit Commercial Mortgage Investment Corp., Benbrooke Realty Investment Group, FTI Consulting, and Ernst & Young Real Estate Group. Lisa holds both a Master of Real Estate Development and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Greiner-Maltz is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in industrial, retail, office, development, and investment transactions in Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Westchester, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. Its multi-disciplinary property expertise and extensive experience has been serving the complete range of market participants since 1953. For additional information, visit www.greiner-maltz.com.