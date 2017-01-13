This coming Sunday marks what would be Dr. Martin Luther King’s 88th birthday. As both a faith and civil rights leader during one of Black America’s most pivotal time periods, Dr. King led the charge in a way that we needed it most.

Though not universally liked by all Americans in his time, Dr. King’s legacy stubbornly (and thankfully) lived on through the people who shared in his vision and were determined to make it a reality.

In the 49 years since his assassination, many have taken up his mantle, standing tall on his shoulders. From seemingly larger-than-life figures like President Barack Obama, to our local civic leaders and elected officials of color in communities like ours fighting on behalf of their diverse constituency everyday, they all owe some portion of their success to the grit and bravery of the late civil rights leader. Like Dr. King, many continue on the fight towards a more fair and equitable society.

While we still have a long way to go before fulfilling that goal of perfect coexistence free of prejudice, sexism, xenophobia and misunderstanding, we have made worthwhile strides towards that goal King preached of all those years ago. That progress is a great inspiration for where we hope to be in the years to come.

So in honor of Dr. King’s birthday, the PRESS of Southeast Queens hopes that our readers will take time out over the weekend to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Watch a documentary or film about his work. Read a biography. Go to one or two of the many events happening right here in Southeast Queens this weekend dedicated to reflecting on the man’s many accomplishments. It is important that we uphold the great things that King did for Black America all those years ago, paving the way for the continued progress that is being made nearly half a century later.