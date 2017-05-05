Resident, Hyndman Talk Rising Groundwater In SEQ

BY TRONE DOWD

During the past two weeks, the PRESS of Southeast Queens reported on the longstanding rising ground water issue that has ruined the quality of life for hundreds of residents in Jamaica, St. Albans and Southeast Queens. Last week, St. Albans resident Robert Wilson told his story of paying exorbitant amounts of money out of pocket to keep his home from flooding on a regular basis.

But Wilson is not the only elderly Southeast Queens resident facing this issue. Earline Williams told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that she has had to install four water pumps in her basement in order to keep water out of her home for years. Recently however, one of her pumps began to give her trouble.

“We’ve been going through a whole lot of mess down here,” Williams said. “We had a drought during the summer last year, which has helped kept the flooding from getting too bad in the last year or so. But the rain in recent weeks has undone some of that. We have heard the pumps coming on a lot more lately. That’s when I noticed one of them was not coming on.”

The water pumps cost as much as $500 a piece. Many of the residents who have been plagued by flooding, like Wilson and Williams, are older homeowners who are retired and living on limited fixed incomes.

Manny Caughman, the head of Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman’s (D-Springfield Gardens) taskforce aimed at putting an end to the problem, explained that when rainwater percolates into a home’s aquifer, the pumps begin to work. However, the rising water has proven to be overwhelming for the pumps, often rusting and eventually destroying the only deterrent that appears to work in many of the homes in Jamaica, St. Albans and Springfield Gardens. Last week, Wilson said that pumps can function as briefly as six months.

The root of the problem stems back to the mid-1990s when Southeast Queens transitioned out of its own proprietary sewage management system and was integrated with the rest of New York City. While there have been great efforts to identify and curb this issue, no solution has been deemed worthy of funding.

In the meantime, homeowners continue to lose money year after year due to flooding. Caughman has worked on finding a solution on his own with the help of Doug Greeley, a former DEP employee and expert in treatment, distribution, maintenance and repair of water collection infrastructure. The answer they came up with is a concept known as directional drilling and radial collection that they said could be applied to Southeast Queens’ water system.

In January, Caughman’s taskforce presented Greeley’s finding to DEP, which agreed that the solution could possibly work. The agency has since agreed to allocate $100,000 towards a feasibility study for the project.

Getting the DEP on board with a solution was a victory for the task force. However, some elected officials are still frustrated that this problem has gone ignored for so long.

Hyndman told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that when she had a chance to tour some of the homes facing this issue, she was appalled.

“It’s been 20 years that these people have been suffering,” Hyndman said. “They are paying out of their pockets for these pumps. Promises have been made and nothing has been done.”

The assemblywoman said that she has already begun looking into bringing a class action lawsuit against the city.

“This has all been a direct result of shutting down the Jamaica Water Supply and making promises and not delivering,” she said. “The other night it was raining. And all I could think about was some of our elderly being worried in the middle of the night about whether or not their pumps will kick in to keep their homes from flooding again. It has fallen on deaf ears on both the city and the state levels and it’s about time that we do something about it.”

Although she said that she didn’t have immediate solutions to some of these issues, she added that there are a number of things that she wants to see done in the coming years.

“[The thing] I would want to see the city do for these senior citizens on fixed incomes is buy their homes,” Hyndman said. “They can’t sell those homes. We need to see studies done on these houses to check for things like mold.”

Hyndman said that one of the couples who she visited recently began displaying allergy symptoms that they did not previously have. Although the couple thought that the pumps and removal of mold from their home would suffice, they continue to suffer.

“They have these allergies and they can’t account for it,” said Hyndman of her constituents. “They believe that it could be from the groundwater and using bleach to clean this stuff from out of their homes.”

Hyndman said that, currently, the best course of action for residents would be to contact her office and report the issue to Caughman. The taskforce has taken on the responsibility of tracking everyone affected by rising groundwater on a map.

“If they are not on that map, we need to get them on that map,” Hyndman said. “We need an idea of just how widespread this problem is. We want to make sure that when we start gathering information for this lawsuit, we have everything that we need to give to our lawyers.”

Thus far, through the combined efforts of Hyndman, Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), a total of $1 million has been raised towards the DEP feasibility study and eventual project. While the study would cost $300,000, the project itself is priced at $35 million.

This story is the third installment in a series on the rising groundwater in Southeast Queens. Next week, the PRESS of Southeast Queens will take an in-depth look at what caused this issue in the first place as well as the concept of directional drilling and how it hopes to solve the problem once and for all.