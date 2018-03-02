Century Buffet

220-18 Hillside Ave., Queens Village

Buffet Prices:

Lunch is $12.99 on Mon.–Fri. and $14.99 on Sat.

Dinner is $21.99 on Fri., Sat. and Sun. and $19.99 on Mon.–Thurs.

Credit Cards: Yes

Hours: Mon.–Thurs. 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Fri. and Sat. from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Sun. from 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Century Super Buffet’s enormous menu has been a prominent feature of the Queens Village mainstay for the past two decades.

The family-owned and -operated business has increased its number of dishes as time marched on. David Zhang, who took over the restaurant from other family members who opened it in 1999, said that the eatery now has customers who come home from college and recount the times that they ate there as children. When the restaurant opened, it was under the name of Century Diner Buffet.

“We’ve upgraded to ‘Super,’” said Zhang. “When you walk in our doors, you’re family. That’s our one philosophy. Couples come on dates here. Then they go off and get married and then they come [back].”

As time has passed, the restaurant’s selection has diversified.

“We’ve always had a big variety,” he said. “The sushi is a recent addition. It is becoming more and more popular in the past few years. We had sushi [before], but not that much. Now, it’s a trend. People want to eat healthier. Now, there are more than 20 rolls to pick from!”

He added that the eatery’s sushi is accompanied by sashimi after 3 p.m.

“We’re still thinking about adding more to the sushi menu,” he noted.

The restaurant has also seen some recent upgrades. Zhang pointed out that the booths have been replaced and the new tables will be coming soon.

The buffet bars are completely new and the menu itself changes with the seasons, but the restaurant keeps the most popular items—such as lobster and crab legs—year round.



“Those are the best,” said Zhang. “We can’t keep the buffet filled with them. Unfortunately, customers fight over them. The dessert that moves the fastest is the ice cream and then the homemade flan—that goes pretty fast too. We also have a good variety of cakes and rainbow cookies.”

Zhang noted that the buffet is a popular spot for christenings, baby showers and receptions of all kinds.

The restaurant is also available for catering. The eatery provides as many as 40 to 50 trays of food for such large venues as St. John’s University.

“Our catering is especially popular during the holidays,” said Zhang. “People don’t worry. They can just pick it up and take it home. If you have a large party, you can call an hour ahead. But if something is really big, give me a week ahead.”

For a reception of 15 to 20 people, Zhang said that he should be called two weeks in advance.

–Jon Cronin