Richards Alludes To Council Speaker Bid

BY TRONE DOWD

Amid his uncontested re-election bid this election season, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) has expressed that he is interested in running for City Council speaker.

Richards talked extensively about his interest in the leading position during an interview with NY1 on Monday.

“If my colleagues have faith in me, it would be an honor,” Richards said during the interview. “The speakership is inside baseball. Do I have an interest? I’d be lying if I said I did not have an interest.”

Richards, who grew up in Council District 31, brought up the fact that he is the only member of the legislative body to start his professional and political career as an intern. Working for then-Council member James Sanders, Jr., he soon worked his way up to chief of staff.

In 2013, as Sanders made a bid for state Senate, Richards threw his hat into the race for City Council. Edging out the competition during a special election, the councilman had landslide victories in the primaries and general elections that followed.

“They’ve seen me from the beginning,” Richards said. “This district has really become family.”

Richards has been a progressive member of the council. Last week, the Press of Southeast Queens reported that the councilman supported Mayor Bill de Blasio’s choice to disregard President Donald Trump’s plan to break away from the Paris climate agreement. He has also spearheaded initiatives to ensure for a cleaner environment, hosting the largest solar plant in the borough in his district’s JFK Airport Park.

Some of his other initiatives in his district have involved gun violence reduction, Hurricane Sandy recovery in the Rockaways, ending stormwater issues in residential Southeast Queens, improving transportation options for his constituents and investing heavily in the district’s schools.

“Being a young man from Southeast Queens who was affected by peer pressure, ended up in reform school, became the first person to graduate from college in his family, born to teenage parents, I think we’ve defied every obstacle there is to defy,” he said.

Richards currently serves as co-chairman of the Progressive Caucus and was the former chairman of the council’s Environmental Protection Committee.