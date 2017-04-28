Richards Announces 2017 Participatory Budgeting Winners

Three schools in City Council District 31 are set to receive some highly sought capital improvements.

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) announced the winners of the now-annual tradition of participatory budgeting on Monday morning. This year, $2 million of discretionary funding was up for grabs, giving the community the opportunity to vote directly for what they wanted to see in their neighborhoods. In previous years, only $1 million was allocated for participatory budgeting, splitting the amount between the Far Rockaway and Southeast Queens portions of the district.

A total of 4,799 voters took part in the decision this cycle and, as a result, four projects will be funded. In Southeast Queens, PS 132 in Laurelton is set to receive a new kitchen that will cost $1 million. In Far Rockaway, the Village Academy Middle School will to receive a greenhouse for $500,000 as well as technology upgrades for $250,000.

Another Far Rockaway school, PS 42, is receiving an upgraded engineering computer lab for $250,000.

“I’d like to thank everyone who got involved to ensure that participatory budgeting succeeded once again, especially the students and faculty of our local schools,” Richards said. “It is crucial that we engage our youth in the political process and prepare them to be the future leaders our city needs and deserves. This year’s process was a huge success as we brought in more than 4,700 votes, resulting in some big improvements for PS 42, PS 132 and Village Academy.”

-Trone Dowd