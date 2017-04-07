Richards Details DEP Timeline System

Councilman Donovan Richards relayed to the Press of Southeast Queens more details about the incoming online portal for checking DEP projects. Photo by Trone Dowd.

BY TRONE DOWD

While it has only been a couple of weeks since the approval to mandate a line of communication between residents and the city Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regarding the agency’s work in the community, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) gave the Press of Southeast Queens a rough idea of how the system would work in all five boroughs.

The City Council unanimously passed Introduction 1198-A for a DEP timeline two weeks ago. The legislation would ensure that all progress made on infrastructure projects around the city must be monitored and made public, making it easier for residents to stay in the loop on what is happening in their neighborhood. While details on how this would be conducted were scant, Richards elaborated on the plan at a recent press conference in Rosedale on Monday, confirming that it would include a website.

“The portal is still being built out,” Richards said. “But what we want to see as we work with DEP and the Department of Design and Construction (DDC) is a very user-friendly model that enables the public to go on, put their block in and see what’s going on.”

Richards said that similar software exists in government agencies, but he didn’t approve of how those programs were built.

“DDC, to their credit, has a portal now, but I’m not happy about it,” Richards said. “It is never really upkept, it’s never updated the right way. In our version, DEP will help us keep that accountability there. We’ll be working through the kinks to make sure that it is very user friendly.”

Once the software launches, Richards said that there would be an effort to inform Southeast Queens communities on how to use the web portal.

“As we move forward, we’ll be coming back to the community to brief them on it,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll be having some sessions on how to use it. We want to it be very easy, even for our seniors, to use moving forward. Even for those who do not have access to the internet, our offices will certainly be happy to open up our doors to ensure that people can come in and check the portal.”

Southeast Queens has faced severe flooding and sewer issues for more than half a century. The issues have lowered property values, damaged homes and rendered roadways and infrastructure useless. After decades of complaints from civic groups, such as the Rosedale Civic Association (RCA), Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in 2015 that he would invest $1.7 billion towards fixing the issue. Last week, construction began on a $25 million project to bring relief to Rosedale residents.

“This has been a long time waiting for these changes,” Marcia O’Brien, the president of the Rosedale Civic Association, said. “One of the challenges we’ve always had is making sure that some form of checks and balances are always in place. Knowing that this is here today, I look forward to the day our councilman can stand in front of our civic association and our community board and get us connected to this portal, so that we can go through this community and give confirmation to the residents that it is really happening. We can finally give them a break and hold everyone accountable. We are grateful.”

The portal is expected to launch in early 2018.