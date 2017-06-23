Richards Invests In Five District Schools

BY TRONE DOWD

Five Southeast Queens schools will make further strides to modernize their curriculum as a result of funding secured by their local city councilman.

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) stood alongside school officials on Monday to announce that his office has secured more than $650,000 for an investment towards a number of tech related upgrades—including supplies, updated rooms and more. Dubbed the Nelson Mandela Technology Grant, the allocated funds have become an annual tradition for the councilman. Last year, his office dedicated a total of $3.4 million to schools in his district during the course of the year. This year, he has plans to allocate nearly 70 percent of his budget towards education.

“It’s all about technology and making sure we close that gap,” Richards told the PRESS of Southeast Queens. “And there’s no place better to invest than in our schools, which is investing in our children. We want to make sure that our young people are moving in the right direction.”

A total of three high schools and two elementary schools will benefit from the councilman’s funding. George Washington Carver High School, PS 132, PS 38 and Queens Preparatory Academy are all set to receive $100,000 apiece for technology upgrades. The specifics of how that funding will be used is yet to be determined, but the choice will be made by school principals and doled out based on the needs of the students. Excelsior Preparatory High School, which is ranked as one of the top schools in the state, is set to receive $250,000 towards the construction of a science lab.

“We want to continue in the footsteps of Excelsior, which was one of the top high schools in the U.S.,” Richards said.

Excelsior opened a technology lab last year. Earlier this year, the school was ranked 96 out 198 schools in the state on the 2017 Niche Standout Schools in New York list. Richards is hoping that further investments in schools such as this one will help students throughout Council District 31.

In addition to technology and classroom upgrades, Richards announced an additional $70,000 towards the LYFE program that operates at both the Springfield Gardens Educational Campus and Far Rockaway High School.

“This is a program where if you’re a young parent and you still want to finish out, you have day care access,”

Richards said, explaining the benefits of the LYFE program. “One of the things that I put in this year’s fiscal budget was funding to make sure that they had some playground space. We want these parents to have that peace of mind and ensure that their kids are in good care.”

The $70,000 will be split evenly between the two schools.

Two school officials in attendance for Richards’ announcement told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that they were thankful for the investment.

“We have a population of learners who come from primarily low income homes,” PS 132’s principal, Alicia A. Davis said. “Ninety-nine percent of them come from excellent parents and families who want the best for their children.

With the resources that are being provided, we will be able to do so much more great things for these students. Arts have been expanded because of previous investments like this. We have a wonderful playground thanks to his [Richards’] work. We can’t thank him enough.”

Earlier this year, PS 132 received $1 million through participatory budgeting for a new kitchen.

Janice Sutton, principal of George Washington Carver High School, said that she was happy to see someone investing in Southeast Queens’ educational institutions.

“Southeast Queens is an often forgotten area in the borough,” Sutton said. “Our English language learner students, which we are seeing an influx of, are getting some much needed support through this funding.”

Richards told school leaders to keep a line of communication with his office, so that he is aware of their needs.

“We do this to ensure that we are putting our money where our mouth is,” Richards told the principals and parent coordinators in attendance. “You guys strive everyday to ensure that our young people have some direction and a place where they can move forward. We want to ensure that we are being helpful. We are not done here. We are here for the long term.”